Luis Díaz completes €75m move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich

Liverpool’s financial position has been strengthened before a potential bid for Alexander Isak after Luis Díaz completed his €75 million move to Bayern Munich.

Díaz has signed a four-year contract with the option of an extra year with the Bundesliga champions after Liverpool received an improved offer they felt represented fair market value for the 28-year-old Colombia international on Sunday. Díaz, who left Liverpool’s preseason training camp in Tokyo on Monday to seal the transfer, turns 29 in January and had made it clear he wished to leave the Premier League champions.

The winger had wanted to leave last summer but Liverpool stood firm before Arne Slot’s debut season as head coach. The club subsequently attempted to renew his contract, which was due to expire in 2027, but with no prospect of an agreement and Bayern improving their bid with achievable add-ons, Liverpool reluctantly agreed to his sale. Díaz played a key role in the club’s 20th league title triumph last season and scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Díaz is the third most expensive transfer in Bayern’s history, behind Harry Kane and Lucas Hernández. He is also the third biggest sale in Liverpool’s history behind Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suárez, both of whom joined Barcelona.

“Three years and a half that I’ll treasure forever. I arrived with all the dreams in the world, and I am leaving proud of everything we achieved together,” Díaz posted on Instagram. “I have met incredible people, fabulous colleagues, coaches who helped me a lot, and extraordinary fans. Liverpool is, indeed, a special team, and I will keep everyone in my heart.

“It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn’t lost one of ours in such a tragic way,” Díaz added, referring to former team-mate Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash earlier this month. “As I said, and I repeat, I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything. YNWA.”

Liverpool paid an initial €45 million to sign Díaz from Porto in January 2022 with €15 million payable in potential add-ons. Only €4 million of those add-ons have been triggered and, with Porto holding no sell-on clause, Liverpool will make a profit of €26 million on the deal.

The completion of Díaz’s move to Germany means Liverpool have raised more than £190 million (€220 million) in player sales since Richard Hughes became sporting director in June 2024. The champions have spent almost £300 million (€347.5 million) this summer, including add-ons, but remain interested in signing Isak should Newcastle show an inclination to sell their prized asset.

Liverpool accept it would take a British record transfer fee to bring the Sweden international to Anfield, a move the striker is understood to want, and are likely to have the finances to make it happen with Darwin Núñez, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak all potentially leaving this summer. – Guardian