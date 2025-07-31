St Pat’s aim to get Estonian job done to prolong Conference League campaign

Jake Mulraney is set to return to the St Patrick's Athletic starting team for the second leg against Kalju in Tallinn. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Uefa Conference League second qualifying round, second leg

Nomme Kalju (Est) (0) v St Patrick’s Athletic (1), 5.45pm Irish time – Live Solidsport TV

Shamrock Rovers (4) v St Joseph’s (Gib) (0), Tallaght Stadium, 8pm – Live LOI TV

Stephen Kenny’s airtight St Patrick’s Athletic face a serious challenge in the Estonian capital in the second leg of their Uefa Conference League tie.

While a sixth successive clean sheet was very welcome at Richmond Park last week, St Pats needed 32 attempts on goal and two red cards for Kalju players before they were able to find the net. The goal was nice when it finally came, Chris Forrester nonchalantly arriving in the box before taking two delicate touches and poking home a 90th-minute winner.

“Chris is an exceptional footballer,” said Kenny. “He sees pictures others do not see. Expect the unexpected when Chris plays.

“When I came in last year, he worked extremely hard in all the games. Having eight weeks out injured interrupted his flow this season, but he is an important player for us. You seen that last week.”

The local media in Tallinn were keen to emphasise that last Wednesday’s loss in Dublin was down to the expulsions of Rommi Siht and Danyl Mashchenko in a disastrous five-minute period in the second half.

On closer inspection, the dismissals were caused by their inability to handle the pace of Kian Leavy and Jake Mulraney on counterattacks. With Zach Elbouzedi suffering a dislocated shoulder, Mulraney is expected to return to the starting line-up.

“Kalju fought to the end, as they always do, so we know we are going to have to earn everything we get.”

If the Inchicore club do manage to progress, the task of reaching the Conference League proper will get significantly tougher, as they will face the winner of the Shakhtar Donetsk-Besiktas tie. The Ukrainian side take a 4-2 lead into the second leg in Turkey.

Either side should have the fire power to eliminate Kenny’s men.

“It would be foolish to look too far ahead,” said Kenny. “The players are playing well in the last couple of weeks and they are starting to take control of games. Our ratio of converted chances needs to improve.”

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley intends to play a strong team for the second leg against St Joseph’s despite winning 4-0 in Gibraltar last week.

“It’s important we get the balance right between wanting to win the game, but also for our coefficient,” said Bradley. “We can’t underestimate that going forward. The more games you win, that’s really important for the league as a whole.”

Rovers are ranked 92nd by Uefa, which reflects their recent form in European competitions, while St Pats are 230th.

Connor Malley, the Hoops’ loan signing from Sligo Rovers, will be registered in time for the third round that is likely to be against Ballkani, as the Kosovo side take a 4-2 lead to Floriana in Malta.