Waterford to lose place in Europa League
Club will not be granted Uefa licence to play in competition
Waterford look set to be replaced in the Europa League qualifying rounds after the FAI announced on Thursday night that the Airtricity League club will not be granted a licence from Uefa to play in the competition. St Patrick’s Athletic, who finished one place behind Waterford last season, are in line to replace them.
Waterford had requested a special dispensation from Uefa as technically the club has been in existence for less than three years. This has been rejected with the FAI releasing a statement confirming Uefa’s decision. It read: “Waterford FC’s exception request has been rejected on the non-fulfilment of the three-year rule as defined in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.
“UEFA has informed the FAI that, following the Club Financial Control Body-Investigatory Chamber decision in this case, Waterford FC may not apply for a UEFA licence for the UEFA Club Competitions for the season 2019/20.”