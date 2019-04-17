Nicky Butt has been arrested on suspicion of assault

Manchester United head of academy has been bailed pending further inquiries

Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt who has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman. Photograph: PA

Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt who has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman. Photograph: PA

 

Manchester United head of academy Nicky Butt has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

The 44-year-old was held by police following reports on Tuesday that a woman had been assaulted at an address in Hale, Greater Manchester.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder was later released pending further inquiries.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at around 2pm on Tuesday 16 April 2019 to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Broadway, Hale.

“The woman received a small cut to her hand and does not require hospital treatment.

“A 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1086 of 16/04/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Butt won six Premier League titles in his playing career at Old Trafford and also played in the club’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

United were knocked out of this year’s Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night as Barcelona completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.