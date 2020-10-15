Shamrock Rovers await FAI verdict on Derry clash after positive Covid-19 tests

Shamrock Rovers are awaiting word from the FAI on whether their Premier Division game against Derry City can go ahead on Friday evening after a second member of the first team squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Aaron Greene’s positive test result comes after the one received by Jack Byrne while on international duty on Monday, something that caused him to miss the trip to Helsinki following some initial confusion over whether he had produced positive or not.

The pair have 13 goals between them for the club in the league this season but the bigger issue is that it is unclear how many “close contacts” there might be for Greene who has continued training the league leaders’ squad while Byrne was away. The club has, however, said in a statement that “several others “ are currently isolating and St Patrick’s Athletic recently had a couple of games postponed after one positive test.

Rovers have sought guidance from the FAI and HSE on the matter and are currently waiting to hear back from the association.

The club could potentially clinch the league title on Friday evening if Bohemians, their only remaining rivals for top spot, fail to win the day’s earlier Premier Division game against Dundalk in Oriel Park.

Rovers are due to play Derry City in Tallaght, one of four remaining league fixtures but, the clubs says, “the matter is now with the competitions department at the FAI”.