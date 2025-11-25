Doyle Collection profits jump and how to make cornflakes pay for flights

Doyle Collection, which owns the Westbury among other hotels, saw a strong increase in revenue and earnings last year.

As the DAA-Kenny Jacobs rift lingers on, Arthur Beesley reports that the airport manager’s plans to break the Dublin Airport passenger cap unilaterally have hit the buffers.

The Doyle Collection hotel group recorded strong increases in its turnover and earnings last year, helped by revenue growth of nearly 11 per cent from its UK hotels. Ciaran Hancock reports.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan explores how to use your Tesco points for air travel and why cornflakes can translate into free flights.

With Local Property Tax very much in the headlines, Dominic Coyle answers a reader querying why they should be honest about their valuation if none of their neighbours are.

As the Ivan Yates controversy continues, Hugh Linehan takes his column to ask why podcasts deserve the same regulation as radio. How strong is such a case, if it exists at all?

Cantillon looks at Revolut’s latest colossal valuation and what it says about Ireland’s main banks, while also running its rule over the state of retail and Black Friday.

Electricity and gas supplier Yuno Ltd could extend a winter price freeze beyond March, according to its chief executive, Cathal Fay. Yuno, owner of PrePay Power and Yuno Energy, boosted profits by 40 per cent last year to €4.3 million from €3.08 million in 2023, new accounts for the business show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The ultimate sale price for the Beacon Hospital was €342 million when it was acquired by Australian financial services giant Macquarie, according to newly filed accounts. Hugh Dooley has the story.

SymPhysis Medical, a Galway-based medical device company, has been awarded a $1.25 million (€1.1 million) grant by a state-backed incubator in Rhode Island that it says will support its push for US regulatory clearance and commercialisation. Ian Curran reports.

Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI), set up to fund the delivery of new homes, has boosted its total lending capacity by 27 per cent with a new €200 million facility with Danske Bank. Colin Gleeson reports.

Colin also reports that property developer Ballymore says it will build 2,000 new A-rated homes and could build up to 4,000 after it agreed refinancing of more than €130 million with AIB.

Ireland will be asking the Trump administration to lift trade tariffs on whiskey, medical devices and certain agricultural products, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee has said. Jack Power reports.

