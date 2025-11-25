Nursing and midwifery offer careers for those with aptitude, curiosity and compassion

'The chance to make a real difference': Nurses and midwives are key members of multidisciplinary teams, working alongside doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists and others

Question

Should my child consider a career in nursing or midwifery?

Answer

For students with the aptitude, curiosity and compassion, these professions offer the chance to make a real difference, along with a recognised degree and clear career pathways.

Nursing and midwifery undergraduate programmes are four-year Bachelor of Science (BSc Hons, Level 8) degrees, accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI). These programmes meet European standards, which means graduates can work across Ireland and abroad, offering true mobility in their careers.

Programmes are carefully structured to balance theory and clinical practice. Half of the programme is delivered through university-based teaching, while the other half takes place in practice across hospital and community settings. During placements, students are supported by preceptors and clinical-placement coordinators who guide their professional development.

In the final year, students complete a 36-week paid internship that consolidates learning and supports achievement of clinical competence. This placement bridges the transition from student to professional, ensuring graduates are fully prepared for practice from their very first day.

Nurses and midwives are key members of the multidisciplinary team, working alongside doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists and others to provide safe and effective care. What makes nurses’ and midwives’ roles distinctive is the strong relationships they build with patients and families, and the holistic way they approach health. Nurses and midwives consider not just physical needs, but also the psychological, social and environmental factors that affect wellbeing. Most importantly, they support people in understanding their options and making their own informed choices about care.

From 2027, student nurses and midwives will spend half of their practice placements in community settings. This will ensure graduates are well prepared for roles across hospitals and primary care, reflecting the broad opportunities available in modern healthcare.

When applying through the CAO, students choose between the distinct professions of nursing and midwifery. Those entering nursing also decide on their area of focus: general nursing, mental health nursing or intellectual disability nursing. There is also an option to study children’s and general nursing together, through a combined programme lasting four and a half years. Each route leads to a distinct professional career, but all are grounded in compassionate, evidence-based care.

As well as the CAO, there are alternative entry routes to the professions, such as the Further Education and Training (FET) Healthcare Programme, the Mature Applicant Route, and the Tertiary Education Programme. Further information on nursing and midwifery education programmes and access routes is available at nmbi.ie.

A degree in nursing or midwifery is a foundation for lifelong learning. Graduates are prepared to begin practice from day one, with job opportunities across diverse settings, from acute hospitals to community services and specialist areas. Career pathways are wide ranging: clinical specialisation, advanced practice, management, education, research or policy. Advanced practitioners, for example, assume responsibility for their own patient groups, working at the highest level of autonomy.

Nursing and midwifery are demanding but deeply rewarding careers. Alongside the chance to make a real difference, many students and graduates value the friendships formed during university and practice – connections that often last a lifetime.

With flexible working patterns that support work-life balance, these professions combine purpose, camaraderie and opportunity in a way few others can.