Dundalk’s Michael Duffy named player of the month

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy has been named as the Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland player of the month for April with the 23-year-old outpolling Derry City’s Aaron McEneff and Dylan Watts of Bohemians to claim the award.

Duffy, who comes from Derry, was a key figure for Stephen Kenny’s side over the course of the month as they took 13 points from a possible 18 and Dundalk have since returned to the top of the Premier Division table, with the winger chipping in significantly on both the goal and assists fronts.

“I’m delighted to win it (the award),” he said. “It was a good month for me with three goals and three assists. I’m hoping I can just keep that up now and kick on again.

“At the start of the season I said I wanted to get into double figures. I’m at eight goals now so hopefully I’ll be well into that and I’d love to do well in Europe and do what the Dundalk teams over the last couple of years have done.”

“The league is tough this year,” he continued. “We’ve been top and then Cork and so on. Waterford and Derry City have been up there too. We’ve dropped a few stupid points and we’ve been a bit unlucky but we’re playing well overall.

“We’ve been tested with injuries too but it just shows the depth to our squad.”

Dundalk travel to Dublin on Friday to take on Bohemians with a two point advantage over second placed Cork City who are at home to Bray Wanderers.