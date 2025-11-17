UN Security Council votes to adopt US resolution on Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Ambassadors and representatives to the UN vote during the Security Council meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York City on Monday. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

The United Nations Security Council on Monday voted to adopt a US-drafted resolution endorsing president Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and authorising an international stabilisation force for the Palestinian enclave.

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed last month to the first phase of Mr Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza – a ceasefire in their two-year war and a hostage-release deal – but the UN resolution is seen as vital to legitimising a transitional governance body and reassuring countries that are considering sending troops to Gaza.

The text of the resolution says member states can take part in the Board of Peace envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza.

It also authorises the international stabilisation force, which would ensure a process of demilitarising Gaza, including by decommissioning weapons and destroying military infrastructure.

Mr Trump’s 20-point plan is included as an annex to the resolution.

Russia, which holds a veto on the Security Council, earlier signalled potential opposition to the resolution but abstained from the vote, allowing the resolution to pass. China also abstained from the vote.

Hamas rejected the passing of the resolution, saying it fails to meet Palestinians’ rights and demands and seeks to impose an international trusteeship on the enclave that Palestinians and resistance factions oppose.

“Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation,” the group added.

The Palestinian Authority issued a statement on Friday backing the US-drafted resolution.

The resolution has proved controversial in Israel because it references a future possibility of statehood for the Palestinians.

The resolution’s text says that “conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” once the Palestinian Authority has carried out a reform program and Gaza’s redevelopment has advanced.

“The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence,” it says.

Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, under pressure from right-wing members of his government, said on Sunday that Israel remained opposed to a Palestinian state and pledged to demilitarise Gaza “the easy way or the hard way”.

Hamas has so far refused to disarm.

An umbrella group of Hamas-led Palestinian factions issued a statement late on Sunday against the resolution, calling it a dangerous step toward imposing foreign guardianship over the territory, and said the proposed resolution serves Israeli interests. – Reuters

