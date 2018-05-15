Big shakeup in Champions League TV rights for Ireland

TV3 now hold the large bulk of games with RTÉ losing out on final
TV3 will broadcast the majority of Champions League games in Ireland from next year. Photo: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

TV3 will broadcast the majority of Champions League games in Ireland from next year. Photo: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

 

TV3 have secured the rights to show most of next season’s Champions League matches with RTÉ losing out on the final in a deal that will run for the next three years.

Under a new deal, TV3 will now show all of the Wednesday night games in the competition as well as Europa League matches on Thursday nights and the finals of both competitions.

RTÉ will have first choice of Tuesday night matches while TV3 will also broadcast a game on Tuesdays. This is down to the fact that kick off times will now be spaced out in the Champions League from next season with games starting at 5.55pm and 8pm.

On Wednesdays TV3 will show games at both times while on Tuesdays the games will be split between TV3 and RTÉ.

On satellite TV BT Sport continue to hold exclusive rights although there is speculation that they may sub-let some games to Channel 4 or ITV as there are currently no European games on terrestrial television in the UK.

The move from TV3 is the latest in their ever-expanding live sport portfolio which now includes the majority of the Champions League and Europa League, the Rugby World Cup, the Six Nations, the Champions Cup and UK racing. Also included in the package announced today are exclusive rights to Champions League and Europa League highlights, the Uefa Super Cup and the final qualifying round for the Champions League which could feature Cork City.

In other news, BT Sport will make the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid available to watch for free online. Non-subscribers will be able to view the match in Kiev on May 26th via YouTube, the BT Sport app and the company’s website.

Pete Oliver, managing director of marketing and sales at BT, said: “To have Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League final is fantastic.

“We have always said that we want to make top quality sport available to more people and so once again we will be making the Uefa Champions League final and the Uefa Europa League final available to all to watch online for free.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.