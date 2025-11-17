Ireland under-17s aiming to keep feelgood factor alive in World Cup last-16 clash

Ireland’s Finn Sherlock celebrates scoring a penalty in the round-of-32 victory against Canada at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Inpho Mandatory Credit ©INPHO

Under-17 World Cup, Round of 16: Switzerland v Republic of Ireland, Aspire Zone, Doha, Tuesday, 2.45pm Irish time – Live on RTÉ2

Lest we forget amid all the feelgood vibes washing over Irish football, but Ireland’s Under-17s are the trailblazers who got this party started.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s senior team will discover their World Cup fate in Zurich on Thursday when the draw for the playoff semi-final and final is made, with those games taking place next March.

But Colin O’Brien’s young side can secure a World Cup quarter-final in Qatar on Tuesday if they maintain their impressive run of form when they face Switzerland.

What started as a step into the unknown against Panama has accelerated into a swashbuckling mission packed with purpose, with Ireland topping their group.

That came courtesy of wins over Panama and Uzbekistan, and a draw with Paraguay, before a dramatic 9-8 penalty shootout victory over Canada last Friday.

That was the day after Ireland’s takedown of Portugal at the Aviva Stadium and it was still fresh in the mind after the Ireland rugby team routed Australia the following night.

Jack Conan, the Ireland and Leinster player, spoke glowingly of both O’Brien and Hallgrimsson’s teams and how their results last week had inspired the rugby team.

Well, the under-17s are back at it again, eager to write another chapter in this unfolding fairytale. They will have their work cut out as Switzerland – who knocked out Egypt in the previous round – have plenty about them.

None of which will come as a surprise to O’Brien or his players as they have recent history with the Swiss, having met in two friendlies ahead of this World Cup.

Back in September, Switzerland beat Ireland 3-0 but it was a tighter affair in last month’s 1-1 draw.

“It’s very positive in the camp at the minute,” said Finn Sherlock, the Ireland left back who left Shelbourne last year to join German side Hoffenheim.

“You have to enjoy the moment, but we’re just focusing on Switzerland now and it’s another chance for us to make the country proud. We just need to focus on ourselves and if we perform, we feel we can give anybody a game.

“Switzerland are obviously very good opposition, but we have full confidence in ourselves that we can beat anybody here. We need to believe in ourselves that we can go all the way.”

Switzerland also topped their group, beating Ivory Coast 4-1 and Mexico 3-1 either side of a scoreless draw with second-placed South Korea.

Mexico play Portugal on Tuesday and the winner will face Ireland or Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Friday.

“The last few days for everybody have been brilliant,” said Sherlock. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and you just have to live in the moment and enjoy it.

“It has been unbelievable, but you try not to get too carried away and just stay grounded. Hopefully we can make everybody proud.”