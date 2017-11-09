Dundalk eclipse Cork City in PFAI Team of the Year

Dundalk have eclipsed Cork City in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year with the champions managing to secure just three slots in the side, two of them taken by players no longer with the club, while Stephen Kenny’s side got four.

Ryan Delaney, Gearóid Morrissey and Seán Maguire are the three members of City’s double-winning side to be voted into the side by their fellow pros from across the league but the likes of Mark McNulty, Alan Bennett and Conor McCormack are among those to have missed out despite having made major contributions to their side’s success.

Maguire makes the three-man shortlist for the overall Player of the Year award despite having left for England midway through the season and he is the only City player to secure a nomination with Pat McEleney and Aaron McEneff the other candidates. The winners of the individual awards will be named on Saturday week at an event in Dublin.

NOMINEES

Player of the Year: Sean Maguire (Cork City), Patrick McEleney (Dundalk), Aaron McEneff (Derry City).

Young Player of the Year: Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Delaney (Cork City), Aaron McEneff (Derry City).

Referee of the Year: Paul Tuite, Paul McLoughlin, Graham Kelly.

Irish Overseas Player of the Year nominees: Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley)

International Women’s Player of the Year: Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Katie McCabe (Glasgow City), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage).

Premier Division Team of the Year: Gerard Doherty (Derry), Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Niclas Vemmelund (Dundalk), Ryan Delaney (Cork City), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Aaron McEneff (Derry City), Patrick McEleney (Dundalk), Gearóid Morrissey (Cork City), David McMillan (Dundalk), Ronan Murray (Galway Utd), Sean Maguire (Cork City).