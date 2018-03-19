Cork City move three points clear at top of table

Cork City 3 Bohemians 0

A pair of early goals from Graham Cummins and Kieran Sadlier set champions Cork City on their way to a comfortable Premier Division victory over Bohemians at Turner’s Cross yesterday.

With Dundalk not in action, this win moves City three points clear of the Lilywhites at the top of the table ahead of a weekend free of league action following the postponement of their clash with Derry City due to U-21 international call-ups.

Having drawn at Limerick last Friday and lost to Dundalk a week before that, with a win over Shamrock Rovers in between, City were without a goal in open play since beating Sligo Rovers on February 26th.

They needed a positive start and they got it, with Kieran Sadlier going close early on, his low shot inadvertently blocked by Graham Cummins, and the opener arrived in the 18th minute. Conor McCarthy set Barry McNamee free on the right and his low cross was met by Jimmy Keohane. Similar to the previous incident, the shot hit Cummins but this time it deflected past Shane Supple and the home side were in the lead.

They were two to the good just three minutes later, having been awarded a penalty for the third straight league game. Cummins’ pass allowed Conor McCormack space on the right and his cross might have fallen for Sadlier but for the illegal intervention of Rob Cornwall’s hand.

Sadlier duly made no mistake from the spot and, even then, the outcome seemed inevitable.

McNamee might have made it 3-0 before half-time with a low curling free kick while at the other end Bohs’ only real chance was an Ian Morris volley which was easy for Mark McNulty.

On the resumption, Cummins went close with a low shot from Keohane’s pass and when Bohs did try to create openings, Shane Griffin and Seán McLoughlin made excellent blocks to deny Dylan Watts and Jonathan Lunney respectively.

City sought a third and might have got it through Keohane, though Morris was alert to the danger, while Supple was quick off his line when Keohane’s through ball nearly put Cummins in.

Substitute Karl Sheppard also went close, Dan Casey denying him, but Sheppard did get the third goal in the 87th minute after McNamee rolled the ball invitingly to him.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Barry, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Keohane; McNamee, Buckley (Morrissey 25), Sadlier (Sheppard 66); Cummins (Horgan 90).

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender (Morris 26), Cornwall, Casey, Leahy; Buckley, Brennan; Lunney, Watts (Corcoran 64), Moore; Stokes (Ward 70).

Referee: T Connolly (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,265.