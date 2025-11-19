Robbie Keane celebrates scoring for Ireland during the second leg World Cup playoff against France in November 2009. Photograph: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland will take part in playoffs for a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in March, with the draw taking place on Thursday at midday.

The playoffs format for major tournaments have taken many forms over the years, with the one-off semi-final and final format to get to next year’s World Cup mirroring that of Euro 2020, when Ireland lost on penalties to Slovakia, one of their four potential opponents this time around, along with Wales, Czech Republic and Poland.

Ireland have a 40 per cent success record from 10 attempts to qualify for major tournaments through playoffs. Only once have they qualified for the World Cup through the playoffs, in 2002, when they beat Iran in an interconfederation playoff.

1966 World Cup

November 10th, 1965 – Rep of Ireland 0 Spain 1

Ireland were in a three-team qualifying group to get to the 1966 World Cup, strangely with Syria, who then withdrew in protest over the allocation for African teams in the tournament. It came down to two games against difficult opponents in Spain, who were the reigning European champions and had former Ballon d’Or winner Luis Suarez in their squad.

These were the days before goal difference was used, so Ireland winning 1-0 at home and losing 4-1 away was considered one win each and a playoff was needed to decide the winner. Ireland lost 1-0 to a late goal from Jose Ufarte at a neutral venue in Paris.

Euro 1996

December 13th, 1995 – Netherlands 2 Rep of Ireland 0

None of those 16-team mini tournaments here, this was the only playoff game for Euro ’96 with the fixture played at a neutral but familiar venue for the Irish players, Anfield. Against the formidable Dutch side, Ireland were unfortunately without Roy Keane and Steven Staunton due to injuries, while Niall Quinn missed out through suspension.

Patrick Kluivert scored twice as Ireland were beaten in Jack Charlton’s final game as manager. They were the only team that finished second in their group not to progress to the tournament, left to rue results from earlier in the qualifying campaign.

1998 World Cup

First leg: October 29th, 1997 – Rep of Ireland 1 Belgium 1

Second leg: November 15th, 1997 – Belgium 2 Rep of Ireland 1

Republic of Ireland’s Andy Townsend in action against Belgium in November 1997. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The first two-legged playoffs did not go any better than the previous ones, despite a good start by Ireland with a superb free-kick scored within seven minutes by Manchester United left-back Denis Irwin. Away goals were a factor here, as they were in all Uefa competitions from the 1990s until they were recently scrapped, and Luc Nilis was the villain for Ireland, scoring a crucial away goal.

That left Ireland requiring a goal in the away leg, but Luis Oliveira scored early before Nilis got another, Ray Houghton’s sole Irish goal not being enough as Belgium won 3-2 on aggregate. Nilis later signed for Aston Villa and had to end his career after a horrific leg break in the Premier League.

Euro 2000

First leg: November 13th, 1999 – Rep of Ireland 1 Turkey 1

Second leg: November 17th, 1999 – Turkey 0 Rep of Ireland 0

Ireland striker Tony Cascarino gets involved in a fight after the second leg of the 1999 playoff with Turkey in Bursa. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

The dreaded away goals haunted Ireland again against the Turks in trying to qualify for Euro 2000. With their first leg at home, Robbie Keane had given Ireland the lead, but disaster struck as Lee Carsley handled the ball in the box to give Turkey a penalty, which Tayfur Havutcu converted.

The second leg was played in a small stadium in the remote city of Bursa where only 100 Ireland fans watched their team play out a dull stalemate. There was chaos at the end of the game, as Tony Cascarino was attacked by Turkish players and fans on the final whistle, sparking a brawl in the middle of the pitch.

2002 World Cup

First leg: November 10th, 2001 – Rep of Ireland 2 Iran 0

Second leg: November 15th, 2001 – Iran 1 Rep of Ireland 0

Flares go off in the crowd during the first leg of Ireland’s playoff with Iran in 2001. Photo: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

Finally Ireland would progress through a playoff as they got their reward for getting through a World Cup qualifying group of death with Portugal and Netherlands to be drawn in an interconfederation playoff against Iran. After beating the Netherlands, Iran did not seem as fearsome, and Ian Harte and Robbie Keane scored to give Ireland a 2-0 lead for the second leg, a clean sheet avoiding an away goal.

That proved important in Tehran, as Iran won 1-0 with a late goal from Yahya Golmohammadi. Ireland were through to what has been their last World Cup appearance. Mick McCarthy’s side had went to Iran without star man Roy Keane, who returned to Manchester United citing a knee injury, in an ominous foreboding for Saipan and what was to come.

2010 World Cup

First leg: November 14th, 2009 – Rep of Ireland 0 France 1

Second leg: November 18th, 2009 – France 1 Rep of Ireland 1 (AET)

A videograb of Thierry Henry's handball that led to France's goal. Photograph: Sky Sports

One of the lowest points for any Irish fan and a decision so egregious that it spurred calls for VAR. Nicolas Anelka had given France a 1-0 win in Dublin, before an inspired performance by Giovanni Trappatoni’s men in Paris pegged France back with a Robbie Keane goal.

Extra-time ensued along with the notorious moment: Florent Malouda’s free-kick finding Thierry Henry in the box, who used his hand to control the ball before squaring to William Gallas for the winner. The Irish team were furious but the goal stood. France had several bust-ups at the tournament, departing in the group stage without a win, leaving many fans with the thought that it would have been better for everyone if Ireland had qualified in their place.

The FAI’s former chief John Delaney tried his best to make that happen regardless, the association making an infamous request for Ireland to be included as the 33rd team.

Euro 2012

First leg: November 11th, 2011 – Estonia 0 Rep of Ireland 4

Second leg: November 15th, 2011 – Rep of Ireland 1 Estonia 1

Stephen Ward celebrates his goal with captain Robbie Keane. Photograph: Eric Luke

Ireland’s smoothest playoff qualification was for Euro 2012, where qualification was almost certain before the first leg even finished. Goals from Keith Andrews, Jonathan Walters and two from Robbie Keane in Tallinn guided Ireland to a dominant 4-0 win, which proved to be the highest point in Trappatoni’s reign. With the hard work already done, a 1-1 draw against Estonia in Dublin was enough to secure a spot at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine.

The tournament itself was sadly a disaster as Ireland were the whipping boys of a group of death which included eventual winners Spain, runners-up Italy and a strong Croatian team. Ireland went out without a point, having conceded nine goals.

Euro 2016

First leg: November 13th, 2015 – Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 Rep of Ireland 1

Second leg: November 16th, 2015 – Rep of Ireland 2 Bosnia & Herzegovina 0

Robbie Brady celebrates after opening the scoring against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Ireland’s most recent successful playoff came under Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane against Bosnia and Herzegovina, after a tight campaign that came to life with Ireland’s shock 1-0 win over world champions Germany. The playoffs are best remembered for a surreal first leg where TV viewers could barely see what was happening due to a dense dog in the Bosnian city of Zenica. But Robbie Brady emerged from the fog to give Ireland the lead in the 83rd minute, before Edin Dzeko equalised.

In the second leg, it was Walters who was the hero with two goals, a penalty and a volley, as Ireland booked their place at the now-expanded Euros in France, where they would lose in the last 16 to the hosts.

2018 World Cup

First leg: November 11th, 2017 – Denmark 0 Rep of Ireland 0

Second leg: November 14th, 2017 – Rep of Ireland 1 Denmark 5

Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring for Denmark. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It’s hard to remember now that Ireland led this playoff on aggregate up to almost a third of the way through the second leg. After a dour 0-0 first leg in Copenhagen, a Shane Duffy header gave Ireland the lead after only six minutes and Irish fans dared to dream of the World Cup. Then it all collapsed. Andreas Christensen and Christian Eriksen scored before half-time and, chasing goals to level the tie, Martin O’Neill made substitutions that left Ireland wide open for more.

Eriksen, at the peak of his powers for Tottenham, scored a brilliant hat-trick in one of the finest performances by an opposition player at the Aviva. While O’Neill had signed a new contract with the FAI, the defeat was the beginning of the end as he left by mutual agreement a year later after a poor Nations League campaign.

Euro 2020

Playoff semi-final – October 8th, 2020: Slovakia 0 Rep of Ireland 0 (Slovakia win 4-2 on penalties)

Ireland’s Shane Duffy dejected with Matt Doherty after the Euro 2020 playoff defeat to Slovakia. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

One of the ones that got away as strange times led to strange circumstances. Played during lockdown, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah had to be excluded from the squad due to being close contacts of staff who had tested positive for Covid. Stephen Kenny had only been manager for the month after a succession plan that saw Mick McCarthy lead the team for the qualifying group stages, but not the playoffs, which were delayed due to the pandemic.

Played without fans, the game was one of frustration. Ireland were the better side but missed several chances, the worst coming from Conor Hourihane from six yards out. Alan Browne and Matt Doherty missed penalties in the shoot-out, as Slovakia went on to beat Northern Ireland in the playoff final.