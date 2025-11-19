FAI and Siptu hold talks at WRC over ongoing redundancy programme

The FAI has sought to reduce staff numbers as part of an extensive cost-cutting programme. Photograph: Inpho

Members of the FAI’s management met with representatives of Siptu at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Wednesday afternoon where the two sides discussed the association’s ongoing redundancy programme.

The organisation announced plans to shed 60 staff in October. It is understood that about 40 staff members have signed up to a voluntary redundancy package which was made available in recent weeks. Some of those are understood to have already departed, with more due to go this week.

The terms on offer to date involved the payment of statutory redundancy – two weeks’ pay for each year of service, with the value of the week’s pay capped at €600 – plus a further week capped at €600, along with a fourth week based on the staff member’s actual pay. In addition, each person accepting the deal was paid €5,000 regardless of service.

It is understood the meeting on Wednesday was to discuss how the association will achieve the additional 20 redundancies to reach its 60-staff target.

The union is seeking a further round of voluntary redundancies early in the new year, with similar terms to the last round, rather than resorting to compulsory departures.

Siptu has previously criticised various aspects of the FAI’s cost-cutting programme and said there was an initial lack of engagement with staff. The union also raised concerns after about 100 staff members (some of them coaches with underage teams) were told to reapply for their jobs, and the uncertainty surrounding staff redeployment following the completion of the redundancy programme.

Siptu also argue the job losses should have been spread more evenly across the organisation, with much of the cost-cutting measures focusing on grassroots supports.

Wednesday’s discussions ended without agreement and the two sides are due to meet again on Friday.