La Liga round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo records 50th career hat-trick

Barcelona close in on title after with over Athletic Bilbao while Atletico Madrid slip up at Villarreal
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes the ball at the end of the match against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes the ball at the end of the match against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

 

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable scoring streak with four goals as Real Madrid beat Girona 6-3 in LaLiga.

The Portugal star hit a 50th career hat-trick to take his league tally to 22 goals for the season in another commanding performance at the Bernabeu.

Girona, who beat Real earlier this season, caused them plenty of problems again with Cristhian Stuani scoring twice and Juanpe also on target.

But there was no stopping Ronaldo, who has now hit an incredible 17 goals in his last eight appearances in all competitions, while Lucas Vasquez and Gareth Bale also found the net for the hosts.

Earlier in the day, Barcelona took a giant step towards winning the title after they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and nearest challengers Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 at Villarreal, giving the Catalans an 11-point lead at the top of the standings.

Paco Alcacer took the place of suspended striker Luis Suarez in the starting line-up and scored a first goal in three months to put Barca ahead in the eighth minute at the Nou Camp, side-footing home a pass from Jordi Alba.

Lionel Messi scored for the sixth game in a row in all competitions and for the 25th time in this league campaign when he doubled Barca’s lead in the 30th minute with a deadly strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann won and converted a penalty to put his side ahead at Villarreal in the 20th minute. However, Turkey striker Enes Unal headed in a deserved equaliser in the 82nd and then struck the winner from close range in stoppage time. The visitors had forward Vitolo sent off moments later.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.