Concussion substitutes on trial in new League of Ireland season

‘The rule reduces the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment’

Protocol B concussion substitute rules allow for two permanent concussion subs per team in a game with no numerical or tactical disadvantage. File photograph: Inpho

Protocol B concussion substitute rules allow for two permanent concussion subs per team in a game with no numerical or tactical disadvantage. File photograph: Inpho

 

The League of Ireland has welcomed the approval of trial concussion substitutes ahead of the new season.

The Football Association of Ireland’s application has been approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and will come into effect at the President’s Cup meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, March 12th.

Welcoming the approval, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: “This approach prevents a player sustaining another concussion during the match as multiple head-injury incidents can have very serious consequences. It also sends a strong message that, if in doubt, the player is withdrawn but there is no numerical or tactical disadvantage to either side by prioritising the player’s welfare.

“The rule reduces the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment and is simple to operate.”

The season long trial will include the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Divisions, the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League and the Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s FAI Cup.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.