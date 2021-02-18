Concussion substitutes on trial in new League of Ireland season

The League of Ireland has welcomed the approval of trial concussion substitutes ahead of the new season.

The Football Association of Ireland’s application has been approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and will come into effect at the President’s Cup meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, March 12th.

Welcoming the approval, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: “This approach prevents a player sustaining another concussion during the match as multiple head-injury incidents can have very serious consequences. It also sends a strong message that, if in doubt, the player is withdrawn but there is no numerical or tactical disadvantage to either side by prioritising the player’s welfare.

“The rule reduces the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment and is simple to operate.”

The season long trial will include the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Divisions, the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League and the Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s FAI Cup.