Prolific Haaland powers Dortmund to victory as Porto stun Juventus

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland continued his prolific run in the Champions League by scoring twice as his side came from behind to earn a 3-2 win at Sevilla in a Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The Spanish side took the lead in the seventh minute when midfielder Suso’s shot skidded into the net off Dortmund’s Mats Hummels but the visitors responded emphatically, levelling in the 19th thanks to Mahmoud Damoud’s long-range strike.

Norwegian forward Haaland put the German team ahead in the 27th, playing a one-two with Jadon Sancho and showing real hunger to slide in ahead of Sevilla keeper Bono and score.

Haaland netted his 10th goal in seven Champions League games for Dortmund to increase their lead moments before halftime but Sevilla salvaged some hope of turning the tie around in the second leg on March 9th when Dutch striker Luuk de Jong volleyed home six minutes from time.

Meanwhile goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega earned Porto a deserved 2-1 win over Juventus, with Federico Chiesa’s late strike handing the Italian champions a lifeline.

Taremi pounced on a sloppy back pass after 63 seconds to fire in the opener that left Juventus rattled as they failed to create any meaningful chances before halftime.

Things got worse for Andrea Pirlo’s side when Marega blasted in Porto’s second 19 seconds into the second half.

Juventus eventually mustered a response when Chiesa fired home a precious away goal with eight minutes remaining.

The winger’s strike ended Porto’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition and leaves the tie wide open ahead of the return leg in Turin on March 9th.