Parents face fee rise after Dublin childcare provider pulls out of ‘deeply flawed’ core funding model

Elaine Dunne of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, says many childcare centres across the State are likely to withdraw from the core funding scheme in the coming weeks. Photograph: iStock

Parents whose children attend a nursery in Shankill, Dublin, face a steep monthly price increase as the centre plans to withdraw from a Government funding scheme, citing rising costs.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday evening, Once Upon A Time, which operates several nursery and montessori schools across Dublin, said it has made the “difficult decision to withdraw our Shankill Centre from the Core Funding model”.

The company said the change will take effect from September 1st, resulting in fees increasing to €1,390 per month.

“This decision has not been taken lightly ... Please understand that this fee increase does not benefit us financially, it is solely to ensure we can continue to offer high-quality, dependable care to your children,” the email says.

The core funding grant was introduced by the Government in 2022 to assist early-learning and childcare providers with operating costs.

In return for signing up to core funding, operators had to commit to a fee freeze. Many claimed they had already halted any increases due to the pandemic and other factors.

A number of centres have already withdrawn from the scheme, blaming rising costs, and more are expected to follow suit.

In the email sent to parents on Tuesday, Once Upon a Time said: “We have delayed action for the past two years in the hope that much-needed reforms would be made to the core funding model ... However, despite strong advocacy from Early Childhood Ireland, Ibec, Federation of Early Childcare Providers and Once Upon a Time, no meaningful changes have been introduced to make this model financially sustainable for private full-day care services like ours.

“We have now exhausted all efforts in our attempts to encourage the Department of Childcare [sic] to change course in relation to [core funding].”

The email says the core funding model is “deeply flawed” and “traps services in outdated, frozen fee structures while the cost of delivering quality childcare has continued to rise”.

Once Upon a Time told parents it “fully” supports pay increases for its staff but cannot afford to pay these and other expenses without increasing fees.

Once Upon a Time runs several centres across Dublin but the email states that its Shankill branch is the only one due to be withdrawn from the scheme at present. However, the email notes: “We are implementing a phased withdrawal from the model, beginning with our centres where fees are furthest below market rate.”

Elaine Dunne, chairwoman of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, said she is aware of many centres across the country that will probably withdraw from the scheme in the coming weeks.

Ms Dunne said centres are doing this “because they have to, they have no choice – the core funding has failed them”.

She said childcare centres in Dublin typically have the highest costs but services will be affected all over the country.

“It’s not just Dublin that this is going to hit. We’re seeing a lot of people saying that they’re going to be left with no choice [but to withdraw] ... If you can’t pay your bills, if you can’t support your staff wage increase, if you can’t do any of that, you’re left with no choice at this point but to pull out of core funding.”

Ms Dunne said stakeholders in the sector are engaging with Minister for Children Norma Foley and officials in her department about the issue, but changes must urgently be made to the model.

“Somebody in Government needs to listen. There needs to be real consultation,” said Ms Dunne.

The Irish Times has contacted Once Upon a Time and the Department of Children for comment.

Under recent maximum childcare fee caps announced by the department, from September onwards the highest possible fees will be no more than €295 per 40 to 50-hour week placement.

A parent being charged the maximum permissible fee of €295 per week is entitled to receive the universal National Childcare Scheme subsidy of €96.30, meaning their payment would be no more than €198.70 per week, the department said last month.

Speaking at the time, Ms Foley said: “The extension of maximum fee caps to all services participating in core funding will reduce costs for families facing the highest fees in the country.

“It is another step along the way to achieving the commitment in the programme for government to a maximum payment by parents of €200 per child per month for early learning and childcare during the lifetime of this government."

State funding for early learning and childcare providers through core funding is being increased by €60 million for the 2025/2026 period, bringing it to more than €390 million.