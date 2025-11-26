Family affair for Troy Parrott as Shelbourne visit AZ Alkmaar

UEFA Conference League group stage, round four

AZ Alkmaar v Shelbourne, AFAS Stadium, Alkmaar 5.45pm (Premier Sports 1)

The Troy Parrott story continues. Before his goals against Portugal and Hungary, the 23-year-old had raised the stakes ahead of Shelbourne’s visit to the small Dutch city 30 minutes north of Amsterdam.

As Parrott grew up near Tolka Park, a logical assumption categorised him as Shels fan.

“No, I was always a Rovers fan growing up, so I was out in Tallaght,” he said in October. “It’s the way I was brought up. I just preferred the green and white when I was younger.”

Parrott’s only regret ahead of the game is that it is not being played in Dublin.

Before Budapest, Parrott was already flirting with star status. This season he has scored 19 goals in 19 appearances for club and country.

“Physically, he has become more of an athlete, stronger, he can deliver more in the press,” AZ manager Maarten Martens told The Irish Times last weekend.

“He’s stable mentally. He can play in other positions because he’s smart, he can play as a second striker or from the wing, but his best position is number nine because he’s a clean finisher.”

His 19th strike, last Sunday against Heerenveen, came too late to impact a 3-1 defeat as AZ stumbled to a third straight loss following the 5-1 thumping by PSV Eindhoven and 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Despite the dip in results, Alkmaar sit third in the Eredivisie behind PSV and Feyenoord with mounting pressure on Martens to be relieved by Parrott hitting number 20 to end Shels’ European campaign and simultaneously push his team up the Conference League.

“It’s going to be nice to see some Irish fans in the stadium,” said Parrott. “I’m excited for the game, I’ve got a few of my family coming over.”

Plenty of Dubliners will be on the train out of Amsterdam in what appears to be Shelbourne’s last chance to add points to their 0-0 with Hacken, especially with their remaining ties coming against Palace and Celje, the Slovenia outfit that recently outclassed Rovers in Tallaght.

Shamrock Rovers v Shakhtar Donetsk, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm (Premier Sports 1)

Shamrock Rovers' Adam Matthews. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Three weeks after the League and Cup double was completed, Shamrock Rovers enter the most financially important part of their season.

“We had a bit of time away from each other after the cup final and in those moments you do think about it, but it’s very quickly that you have to switch on again to what’s coming,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. “We still have aims for the rest of the year, it’s not as if we’re finished and we can relax and take it in ... maybe at Christmas time, it’ll be a time to reflect and enjoy.”

In between Rovers slow walk to a fifth title in six seasons and FAI Cup final defeat of Cork City, they pulled off a remarkable result by drawing 1-1 away to AEK Athens.

It was only a point, albeit one worth €133,000 in Uefa prize money, and it gives Rovers a fighting chance of hitting the seven points Bradley feels will secure a place in a playoff to reach the last 16.

That’s how far the Hoops made it last year in the Conference League before losing a penalty shootout to Molde of Norway. Go one step further and the club will bank an additional €1 million. A single win in the group stage is worth €400,000.

Rovers are not expected to win or draw against the Ukrainian league leaders in Tallaght, but six points is a realistic target from the trip to Iceland to play Breioablik on December 11th and at home to Maltese side Hamrun on December 18th.

“For me, Shakhtar are the best we’ll have played this year in Europe,” said Bradley. “But it’s a nice challenge, it’s one we want and why we work so hard.”

They must face the Ukrainians without Danny Mandroiu, who sustained an ACL knee injury in the cup final while Aaron McEneff has a knock and Max Kovalevskis is recovering from concussion.

Shakhtar lie 10th in the Conference League on six points after wins over Aberdeen and Breioablik, which leaves them outside the top eight and a direct route to the last 16 on goal difference.

Keeping the Brazilian quartet of Pedrinho, Pedro Henrique, Isaque and Kauã Elias under wraps would go a long way to bringing another special European night to Tallaght Stadium where a full house is expected.