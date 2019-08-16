Bohemians show no mercy as they hit sorry UCD for 10

Andre Wright scores four as league’s basement side are routed at sodden Dalymount

Daniel Mandroiu scored a hat-trick for Bohemians in their 10-1 rout of UCD. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Daniel Mandroiu scored a hat-trick for Bohemians in their 10-1 rout of UCD. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Bohemians 10 UCD 1

Torrential rain descended on Dalymount Park late on Friday evening but by then a deluge of goals had already broken the spirits of a young UCD side.

Andre Wright scored four and Danny Mandroiu a hat-trick while Conor Levingston, Danny Grant and Ross Tierney also found the scoresheet as Bohs ran up a record scoreline.

The Students had been on the winning side when the sides met in UCD just a month ago but they were taken apart by a clinical Bohs team on a revenge mission.

Grant had already hit the post when he landed a cross on the head of English striker Wright to glance home his first goal in Bohs colours.

Levingston doubled the lead just before half-time with a rocket from the edge of the box and Grant chipped home the third within a minute of the restart.

Mandroiu got his first direct from a free kick after Grant had been fouled on the edge of the box and within a minute Wright had raced clear to clip home his second.

Wright got his hat-trick at the second attempt after Tom Murphy had saved his penalty before Tierney scored the goal of the game with a lovely flick in off the bar.

Mandroiu added two penalties in quick succession, both conceded by keeper Murphy, to rub salt in the wounds before Wright headed home a fourth from close range.

Jason McClelland drove home a spectacular consolation goal in the final minute as Bohs leapfrog Derry City back into third place.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall (Barry 64), Barker, Leahy; Buckley, Levingston (Ward 53), Mandroiu; Grant (Tierney 58), Wade-Slater, Wright.

UCD: Murphy; Scales, McEvoy, Farrell; Akinsete, Doyle (McGrath 42), McClelland, O’Farrell, Keane; Kerrigan, Byrne (Mahdy 72).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.