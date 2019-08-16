Bohemians show no mercy as they hit sorry UCD for 10

Bohemians 10 UCD 1

Torrential rain descended on Dalymount Park late on Friday evening but by then a deluge of goals had already broken the spirits of a young UCD side.

Andre Wright scored four and Danny Mandroiu a hat-trick while Conor Levingston, Danny Grant and Ross Tierney also found the scoresheet as Bohs ran up a record scoreline.

The Students had been on the winning side when the sides met in UCD just a month ago but they were taken apart by a clinical Bohs team on a revenge mission.

Grant had already hit the post when he landed a cross on the head of English striker Wright to glance home his first goal in Bohs colours.

Levingston doubled the lead just before half-time with a rocket from the edge of the box and Grant chipped home the third within a minute of the restart.

Mandroiu got his first direct from a free kick after Grant had been fouled on the edge of the box and within a minute Wright had raced clear to clip home his second.

Wright got his hat-trick at the second attempt after Tom Murphy had saved his penalty before Tierney scored the goal of the game with a lovely flick in off the bar.

Mandroiu added two penalties in quick succession, both conceded by keeper Murphy, to rub salt in the wounds before Wright headed home a fourth from close range.

Jason McClelland drove home a spectacular consolation goal in the final minute as Bohs leapfrog Derry City back into third place.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall (Barry 64), Barker, Leahy; Buckley, Levingston (Ward 53), Mandroiu; Grant (Tierney 58), Wade-Slater, Wright.

UCD: Murphy; Scales, McEvoy, Farrell; Akinsete, Doyle (McGrath 42), McClelland, O’Farrell, Keane; Kerrigan, Byrne (Mahdy 72).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).