Melia goal not enough for St Pat’s as Waterford strike back at Richmond

League of Ireland: St Patrick’s Athletic 1 (Melia 40) Waterford 1 (Burke 45+2)

Mason Melia gave Richmond Park a parting shot of a well-taken goal but it wasn’t enough to give St Patrick’s Athletic a much-needed win in their quest for Europe.

The 18-year-old Melia will join Tottenham Hotspur in January and was keen to leave his mark in St Pat’s last home game of the season.

That he did with a first-half opening goal.

But Waterford have targets of their own as they battle to avoid the relegation playoff place and levelled through Ryan Burke.

St Pat’s do move above Bohemians into fourth on goal difference until Sunday at least, four points behind Shelbourne.

The hard-earned point lifts Waterford to eighth, above Sligo Rovers, who play Cork City on Saturday night.

Though St Pat’s started positively, it was Waterford who carved the game’s first two openings in quick succession on four minutes.

Waterford's Darragh Leahy challenges St Pat's Mason Melia. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

First James Olayinka and Conan Noonan combined to tee up Sam Glenfield, who was denied by Joseph Anang.

The lively Olayinka then got to the endline to pull the ball back for Nav Bakboord, who miscued in front of goal.

The Saints got back on the ball again, with Kian Leavy and Simon Power posing threats down either flank.

A free kick from ex-Blues skipper Barry Baggley worried his former club on 13 minutes, the visitors relieved to see Jamie Lennon’s header flash wide.

In an open game the sides swapped chances inside a minute midway through the half.

Chris Forrester first threaded a sublime ball through for the run of Melia, with Stephen McMullan alert to the danger to save at the striker’s feet.

Waterford responded immediately with ex-Saint Tommy Lonergan’s ball over the top putting Conan Noonan in on goal, though his shot lacked conviction as Anang got down to save.

Back at the other end minutes later, McMullan produced his second telling save of the game when touching Melia’s low shot round the post after the teen got turned in the box.

St Pat’s maintained the pressure as half-time approached, Power working McMullan again, before they deservedly took the lead on 40 minutes.

Tom Grivosti sent Jay McClelland clear on the left to pick out Melia with the low cross.

The teenager cleverly wrong-footed McMullan with a skilful touch to take the ball around the goalkeeper and tap it home.

Waterford's Navajo Bakboord in action against St Pat's Jason McClelland. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It was his fourth goal against Waterford this season and 13th in total to join Blues’ skipper Padraig Amond at the top of the scoring charts.

But a failure to defend a corner cost St Pat’s an equaliser two minuets into added time at the end of the half.

Noonan’s delivery had pace and precision as defender Burke arrived to power his header to the roof of the net for a fine first goal of the season.

St Pat’s showed more energy and desire on the resumption with Leavy, twice, and Melia having efforts on goal.

But again they were caught napping at the back as Waterford should have snatched the lead on 53 minutes.

Olayinka played a delightful ball through for the run of Noonan who was denied by Anang.

St Pat’s had another right let off on 67 minutes.

Substitute Kyle White and Amond brilliantly set up Lonergan who rifled his shot just wide.

Melia and substitute Jordon Garrick had chances late on for St Pat’s, but Waterford had done just enough to earn their draw.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; McLaughlin, Redmond, Grivosti, McClelland; Lennon, Forrester (Mulraney, 70); Leavy (Keena, 82), Baggley (Palmer, 70), Power (Garrick, 59); Melia.

WATERFORD: McMullan; Radkowski, Leahy, Burke; Bakboord (Smith, 64), Noonan, Glenfield (McMenamy, 70), Olayinka, Dempsey (White, 64); Lonergan (Coyle, 82), Amond.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).