Manchester United beat Brighton for third win in a row

Premier League: Manchester United 4 (Cunha 24, Casemiro 34, Mbeumo 61, 90+7) Brighton 2 (Welbeck 74, Kostoulas 90+2)

Bryan Mbeumo’s brace helped Manchester United secure a third win in a row as they survived a late scare to beat bogey team Brighton 4-2.

The Seagulls had won six of their last seven Premier League meetings with Ruben Amorim’s side and arrived seeking a fourth straight Old Trafford victory.

But United finally overcame their Brighton hoodoo with a 4-2 triumph, Mbeumo’s goals following efforts from Matheus Cunha and Casemiro as they built on last weekend’s win at Liverpool.

That Anfield triumph saw Amorim celebrate back-to-back league wins for the first time since taking charge last November, this victory moving them up to fourth.

Cunha opened his United account with a 20-yard strike that Casemiro added to with a deflected effort before Mbeumo made it 3-0 after the break.

But United rarely do things the easy way. In-form Danny Welbeck’s free-kick and teenage substitute Charalampos Kostoulas’ stoppage-time header had the hosts wobbling, but Mbeumo struck at the death to wrap things up.

In the 3pm kick-offs, Sunderland snatched a win away to Chelsea, Chemsdine Talbi netting in stoppage time to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

And at St James’ Park, Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes were on target for Newcastle to take a 2-1 win over Fulham.