Soccer

Manchester United beat Brighton for third win in a row

Ruben Amorim’s side rise to fourth with 4-2 win at Old Trafford

Bryan Mbeumo scores Manchester United's fourth goal against Brighton. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images
Bryan Mbeumo scores Manchester United's fourth goal against Brighton. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images
Sat Oct 25 2025 - 19:481 MIN READ

Premier League: Manchester United 4 (Cunha 24, Casemiro 34, Mbeumo 61, 90+7) Brighton 2 (Welbeck 74, Kostoulas 90+2)

Bryan Mbeumo’s brace helped Manchester United secure a third win in a row as they survived a late scare to beat bogey team Brighton 4-2.

The Seagulls had won six of their last seven Premier League meetings with Ruben Amorim’s side and arrived seeking a fourth straight Old Trafford victory.

But United finally overcame their Brighton hoodoo with a 4-2 triumph, Mbeumo’s goals following efforts from Matheus Cunha and Casemiro as they built on last weekend’s win at Liverpool.

That Anfield triumph saw Amorim celebrate back-to-back league wins for the first time since taking charge last November, this victory moving them up to fourth.

READ MORE

Lamine Yamal is on the path to greatness but the risk of burning out looms large

Katie McCabe stars as Ireland beat Belgium in Nations League - as it happened

Melia goal not enough for St Pat’s as Waterford strike back at Richmond

Ireland player ratings v Belgium: Katie McCabe has outstanding game

Cunha opened his United account with a 20-yard strike that Casemiro added to with a deflected effort before Mbeumo made it 3-0 after the break.

But United rarely do things the easy way. In-form Danny Welbeck’s free-kick and teenage substitute Charalampos Kostoulas’ stoppage-time header had the hosts wobbling, but Mbeumo struck at the death to wrap things up.

In the 3pm kick-offs, Sunderland snatched a win away to Chelsea, Chemsdine Talbi netting in stoppage time to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

And at St James’ Park, Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes were on target for Newcastle to take a 2-1 win over Fulham.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone