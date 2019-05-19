Euro 2020 tickets for Dublin games to cost between €50 and €185

Tickets for the three Euro 2020 group games and one last 16 fixture taking place at the Aviva stadium next year will range in price from €50 to €185 with Uefa promising that 82 per cent of overall tickets will be sold direct to supporters.

The three categories of ticket prices for the games in Dublin are €50, €125 and €185, with the first 1.5 million of the overall 3 million tickets going on sale between June 12th and July 12th.

A second phase will follow in December 2019, after the finals draw has taken place. Finally, there will be a third phase in April 2020 when the final four places have been decided by the playoffs.

Dublin is one of 12 cities hosting the tournament, with Uefa promising that one million tickets across the 44 matches will be priced at €50 or less.

A total of 40,000 tickets under €100 will be available for the semi-finals and final at London’s Wembley Stadium, while Uefa will reserve tickets at every game for disabled fans at the lowest prices regardless of their location in stadiums.