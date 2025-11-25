Cristiano Ronaldo set to be available for the start of Portugal’s World Cup bid

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo after being shown a red card against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on November 13th. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be available for the start of Portugal’s World Cup campaign despite his red card against the Republic of Ireland.

A Fifa disciplinary committee has imposed a three-match ban, but the final two games are suspended for one year provided there is no similar infringement during the probation period.

He has already served the one-match suspension in Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia.

Ronaldo was shown a red card after appearing to swing an elbow at Ireland defender Dara O’Shea during a World Cup qualifier in Dublin earlier this month.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended Ronaldo after the match, saying: “The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games, I think that just deserves credit. I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo gestures before receiving a red card for a challenge on Dara O'Shea during the Uefa World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender…

“I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.”

Fifa’s disciplinary code states violent conduct should lead to a suspension for at least three matches, as should any offence of assault, including “elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting at or hitting an opponent”.

Ronaldo (40) confirmed earlier this month that next year’s World Cup would “definitely”‘ be his last.

The suspension is subject to an appeal to the Fida appeal committee.