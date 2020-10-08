Euro 2020 playoff: Republic of Ireland player ratings

Darren Randolph

Brilliant save just short of half-time after Ireland were caught on the break from a corner. Can only have seen Duda’s shot very late as it bent around Hendrick but got down with a strong left hand to push it away. Steady all night. Rating: 6

Matt Doherty

Still waiting for Club Matt Doherty to appear. Slovakia clearly fancied themselves down his flank and he looked a little ropey when he had to defend. Bad mistake for Slovakia’s best chance, bailed out by Duffy’s goalline clearance. Rating: 4

Shane Duffy

Unbelievable rescue act in normal time, covering in behind Randolph to clear Haraslin’s shot off the line with his outstretched boot. Sprayed an excellent pass to McGoldrick to start the move that led to Hourihane’s miss. Rating: 7

John Egan

So neat and tidy with the ball at his feet, you can see him being exactly the type of central defender Kenny will have in his teams for as long as they’re both involved. Read the game so well that the only Slovakian danger came from two break-outs and a Doherty mistake. Rating: 8

Enda Stevens

Forceful going forward all night, culminating in a fabulous reverse pass to Alan Browne for a good Irish chance 20 minutes from the end of normal time. Found himself with nearly more to do in the Slovakian box than his own, especially as the game wore on. Rating: 6

Jeff Hendrick

Was suited by getting to play further forward than usual before McCarthy’s injury dragged him further back the field. Put Robinson in the clear with a terrific turn and winkled pass in the first half, sat diligently and did the dirty work in the second. Rating: 6

James McCarthy

One of those nights where he didn’t do a lot wrong while at the same time failing to make any particularly memorable splash. Spent his hour on the pitch making Ronan Keating passes – short, square, unthreatening. Rating: 5

Conor Hourihane

Missed the best chance of the night five minutes from the end of normal time when Browne slid him in on his weaker right foot. A shame as he’d been pretty faultless otherwise. Lovely touch to set up McClean’s chance in the first half and whipped in a typically dangerous free that nearly brought an own goal from Hamsik in the second. Rating: 7

Callum Robinson

Willing without ever being truly dangerous. Put into space by Hendrick and Hourihane on separate occasions in the first half but couldn’t find a final ball either time. Drifted out of things as McGoldrick assumed greater relevance. Rating: 5

David McGoldrick

Terrific performance again. Got frustrated with the lack of service and dropped deeper to make things happen. The catalyst for Ireland’s best chance when putting Stevens away to set up Browne. Drew a flying save out of Rodak early in extra-time. Rating: 8

James McClean

Snatched at a good chance 10 minutes before half-time, when a more composed finish was needed. Won the ball back in the Slovakian half four times to send Ireland away and also had an early track back that cut out a promising break by the home side. As eager – and as limited – as ever. Rating: 5

SUBSTITUTIONS

Alan Browne

Could have had a hat-trick, pinging one shot straight at Rodak and having an extra-time header cleared off the line. Best chance came after a brilliant Irish move, flicking the post with the outside of his right foot. Rating: 7

Robbie Brady

Was zippy in possession and had Rodak briefly worried with a free kick in extra-time. Rating: 6

Callum O’Dowda

Skipped through brilliantly to set up Browne for the chance that hit the post. Rating: 5

Shane Long

Not on long enough to be rated.

Stephen Kenny

Aaron Connolly would surely have been a big part of the gameplan and the fact that Ireland bossed plenty of the game despite his late defection is a tribute to the progress they’re making under Kenny. His imprint is obvious. As is the need for a goalscorer. Rating: 7