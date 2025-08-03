Crime & Law

Garda injured while arresting sword-wielding suspect

Man (40s) charged in connection with incident and is due before court on Monday

Gardaí based in Blackrock responded to reports of a man wielding a sword in Ballyogan, south Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Gardaí based in Blackrock responded to reports of a man wielding a sword in Ballyogan, south Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Gallagher
Sun Aug 03 2025 - 18:45

A garda was hospitalised after suffering injuries while arresting a man armed with a sword in south Dublin on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Ballyogan area of Dublin 18 just after 1.30am on Sunday.

Gardaí based in Blackrock responded to reports of a man wielding a sword.

While arresting the suspect, a male garda sustained injuries, according to a Garda statement.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and has since been discharged.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, has since been charged in connection with the incident. He is due before Dublin District Court on Monday morning.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times