Man dies after falling at Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium said Oasis's concert on Sunday night would still be going ahead. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

A man has died after falling during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The stadium was busy and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

“If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101.”

A witness told the Daily Mail: “It was horrendous.

“The guy fell from a balcony. Paramedics came rushing over. There was a lot of screaming and shouting.

“It was a big fall. God knows how it happened. It was so tragic. I don’t know how on Earth it happened.

“It was heartbreaking. He was only young.”

The fall happened during the latest in a run of stadium shows for the band’s sell-out Live ’25 reunion tour – their first since splitting in 2009.

Wembley Stadium said their concert on Sunday night would still be going ahead.

A spokesperson said: “Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London ambulance service and the police attended to a concertgoer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall.

“Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

“The police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Tonight’s Oasis concert will go ahead as planned.”