England name nine World Cup debutants for Tunisia clash

Harry Kane will captain an England side containing nine World Cup debutants as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare to get their tournament under way against Tunisia in Volgograd (7pm).

Of the starting XI only Jordan Henderson, preferred at the base of midfield to Eric Dier, and Raheem Sterling have played on this stage before, sharing five appearances in Brazil four years ago.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was making his competitive bow, having only appeared in three friendlies to date, with Harry Maguire edging Gary Cahill for a place in the back three.

ENGLAND (v Tunisia, 5-3-1-1): Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Young; Henderson, Alli, Lingard; Sterling; Kane.