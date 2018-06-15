Ronaldo has the final say as Portugal and Spain play out thrilling draw

Portuguese star completes hat-trick with stunning free-kick in Sochi

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo completes his hat-trick for Portugal with a free-kick in the World Cup Group B game against Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Portugal 3 Spain 3

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo curled in a sizzling late free kick to strike the first hat-trick of the 2018 World Cup and grab his side a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain on Friday as the Group B blockbuster in Sochi lived up to the hype.

Spain defender Nacho Fernandez tripped Ronaldo to give away a penalty in the fourth minute which his Real Madrid team-mate dispatched but Diego Costa levelled for Spain in the 24th with a blistering strike, displaying his notorious brute force as well as his remarkable skill to get past the Portugal defence.

Costa had tangled with opposing defender Pepe in the build-up to the goal, which was the first at a World Cup to be given after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), but Ronaldo pulled the European champions ahead again right before half-time with a shot that squeezed under David de Gea.

Spain Nacho Fernandez scores his side’s third goal in the World Cup Group B match against Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Costa clattered home another equaliser in the 55th while Nacho’s stunning first goal for his country three minutes later looked to have given Spain a galvanising victory two days after their preparations were thrown into disarray when coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked for agreeing to join Real Madrid behind the Spanish soccer federation’s back.

But Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in eight consecutive major international tournaments, yet again delivered on the big occasion with his expertly taken set-piece to level for the Euro 2016 winners and inflict more pain on Spain in a chaotic week for the 2010 world champions.

PORTUGAL: Rui Patricio; Guerreiro, Fonte, Pepe, Cedric; Moutinho, Carvalho; Bruno Fernandes (Joao Mario, 67 mins), Guedes (Andre Silva, 80 mins), B Silva (Quaresma, 69 mins); Ronaldo. Booked: Bruno Fernandes.

SPAIN: De Gea; Nacho, Ramos, Pique, Nacho; Koke, Busquets; Iniesta (Thiago, 69 mins), Isco, Silva (Lucas, 86 mins); Costa (Aspas, 77 mins). Booked: Busquets.

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy).

Full report to follow

