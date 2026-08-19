Fifth Fifa vice-president turns against Gianni Infantino

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is coming under increasing pressure to stand down from the role. Photograph: Jaime Saldarriaga/AFP via Getty Images

Gianni Infantino has lost the support of another one of Fifa’s vice-presidents with Hungarian Football Federation chief Sandor Csanyi criticising the Fifa president’s “professional judgment, ethical standards and leadership”.

In an explosive letter sent to Infantino on Tuesday, which was first obtained by the AFP new agency, Csanyi states he has “lost the confidence I previously placed in you” and describes the “unexpected dismissal” of Fifa’s chief operating officer, Kevin Lamour, as the “final straw”.

Lamour was sacked by Fifa on Monday after breaking ranks last month, criticising Infantino over his aborted plan to sell off shares in the World Cup to private investors.

Csanyi’s letter continues the trend of senior global football figures deserting Infantino, with the Hungarian banker being the fifth of Fifa’s eight vice-presidents to call for the Swiss man to stand down.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, Concacaf’s Victor Montagliani and Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa of the Asian Football Confederation have all made their positions clear.

Of the Fifa vice-presidents, only Conmebol’s Alejandro Domínguez, Patrick Motsepe of the Confederation of African Football and Oceania’s Lambert Maltock are supporting Infantino.

Csanyi is also a member of the 37-strong Fifa Council, which is theoretically their main decision-making body, but which has been repeatedly overlooked by Infantino.

“My conviction that you are capable of continuing to lead Fifa successfully and effectively in accordance with the shared values that previously formed the basis of our co-operation has been undermined,” Csanyi wrote. “The final straw was the unexpected dismissal of Kevin Lamour.”

The letter also cited “a number of controversial decisions” at this year’s World Cup, including Infantino’s involvement in “plans to outsource Fifa competitions and place them in the hands of external parties”. – Guardian