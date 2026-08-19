M9 crash: Gardaí rule out involvement of ‘sixth youth’ in fatal motorway incident

One of the vehicles at the scene of incident on the M9 in Co Kildare. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating the fatal crash on the M9 in Co Kildare on Sunday are not seeking anyone else as part of their inquiries, despite widespread claims that a sixth teenager had been in the car but got out just before the collision.

Much of the speculation centred on a video purporting to show the five teenagers who were killed and another youth in the BMW before the head-on crash, which left the four people travelling in the second vehicle seriously injured.

However, while investigators suspect the car in that video is the same one the five teenagers died in, they do not believe the footage was recorded in the lead up to the crash near Moone at about 3am.

The BMW was purchased last week for about €1,000 and was driven the wrong way down the M9 a number of times before it collided with an oncoming Hyundai car.

“Gardaí are aware of material circulating on social media claiming to be from inside one of the vehicles on the night of this incident,” Garda headquarters said in reply to queries.

“At this time, it does not appear this particular material was recorded on the night in question. In addition, at this time, the Garda investigation is focused solely on the movements of five individuals on the night of Saturday and the early hours of Sunday.”

Social media platforms have been under scrutiny since the crash for failing to remove footage of “risk of life” incidents depicting wrong-way driving. On Wednesday, Snapchat said it had removed videos related to the collision.

A spokesperson for the company extended Snapchat’s “deepest sympathies” to “the families who are grieving this devastating loss”.

“Content depicting dangerous or illegal activity, including reckless driving, has no place on Snapchat and is prohibited by our community guidelines. We’ve removed content that we located related to this incident for violation of our policies,” the company said in reply to queries.

“Our rules are designed to discourage sharing or distributing content featuring dangerous behaviour and limit the spread of prohibited content. We will continue to strengthen our protections and take action against material and accounts that are prohibited by our policies.”

Many of the young males involved in wrong-way driving incidents, often while joyriding, have recorded footage of the illegal activity and shared it on social media. The Garda Commissioner and Taoiseach have criticised people engaging in such behaviour to garner “likes” for their content.

Some account holders, including those involved in the illegal driving, have at times posted videos of their crimes on a daily basis. The footage is often not removed and the accounts are not blocked despite the nature of the content. Gardaí are concerned this has encouraged the joyriders.

The five deceased have been named locally as Kamil Pustkowski (17) from Limerick; Jack Kennedy (17) from Athy, Co Kildare; Jeremy O’Brien (18) from Carlow; Joe “Joey” Carthy (15) from Athy; and Alex McCarthy (17) from Carlow.

The funeral Mass of Alex McCarthy is to take place on Friday at the Holy Family Church in Askea, Co Carlow. A death notice said the teenager was “deeply loved” by his parents, Lucelle and Edward, and “adored” by his siblings, Jordan, Edward, Donna and Nakita. The condolences section on the RIP.ie website, which allows the posting of public comments, was disabled on the notice.

A funeral notice for Joe Carthy (15) was published on RIP.ie on Monday and removed hours later. It attracted hundreds of comments after appearing on the website’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, almost €400,000 had been raised by Wednesday evening for the family members who were injured by the speeding BMW when their Hyundai was hit head-on.

Alma and Niamh Kinsella, who are aged in their 30s, their younger sister Ella Hendricken (20s) and a seven-year-old boy remain in hospital. They were making their way from their homes in Carlow to Dublin Airport to take a flight to Britain for a family wedding.

Bryan Curley, a friend of Ella Hendricken who organised the fundraiser for the family, said it has been an “incredibly difficult and frightening time for Ella, Niamh, Alma and their family”.

“I ask that you keep them all in your thoughts and prayers,” he said in a message on the GoFundMe website.