Cork City to learn Champions League fate on Tuesday

Cork City will learn their Champions League fate on Tuesday when the draw for the first and second qualifying rounds are made in Nyon, Switzerland (11.0am Irish time).

John Caulfield’s champions are unseeded in the draw, and could face one of five sides when the first round of qualification begins on July 10th/11th.

Cork’s potential opponents are Legia Warsaw (Poland), Malmo FF (Sweden), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), HJK Helsinki (Finland) and Rosenborg (Norway), who knocked Dundalk out in the second Champions League qualifying round last season.

The Leesiders will receive a minimum of €800,000 for their European campaign, and will proceed to the second qualifying round of the Europa League if they are beaten in the first Champions League round.

The draw for the Europa League qualifiers will be made on Wednesday, with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City all involved.

Dundalk are seeded - with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers among their potential second round opponents. They could also face Cliftonville, Coleraine or Glenavon in the first round.

Rovers and Derry City could meet Rangers in the first round of qualifying while an array of heavyweights lie in wait should they progress to the second round - including Sevilla and Premier League side Burnley.

The Irish sides in the Europa League draw will earn a minimum of €240,000 with subsequent rounds worth €260,000, €280,000 and €300,000.