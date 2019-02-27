FAI slashes 10-year ticket prices as Delaney admits Vantage Club ‘mistakes’

FAI chief executive John Delaney admitted that “mistakes were made 10 years ago” when the organisation launched its Vantage Club 10-year premier level tickets scheme.

Speaking as he launched the rebranded and heavily discounted 2019 version – Club Ireland – at the Aviva stadium on Wednesday, he insisted that prices this time are “realistic”.

A decade ago, the four Vantage Club price levels ranged from €12,000 all the way up to €32,000. This time, there will be one, flat rate of €5,000 which Delaney described as “the best value in Irish sport”.

It is certainly less significantly expensive than the comparable offerings of the IRFU and GAA but it remains far from clear whether it will be seen as attractive given the ease with which these tickets have generally been available on a match by match basis due to the failure of the original scheme.

“You are guaranteeing your ticket for 10 years and you know where you are going to be sitting for the big games, be that Germany, France or whoever,” said Delaney when asked why anyone would stump up even the much reduced the lump sum this time around.

“You can be absolutely sure that in those 10 years that there will be huge games here. So you are guaranteed your seat.”

FAI

10-year: €5,000

5-year: €3,000

3-year: €2,000

IRFU

10-year: €12,000

5-year: €6,500

GAA

10-year: €13,500

5-year: €8,250

3-year: €5,500