Michael Obafemi ruled out for rest of season with hamstring injury

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl says injury is ‘a disaster’ for the teenager

Southampton and Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Southampton and Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

 

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has described the hamstring injury he says will keep 18-year-old Michael Obafemi out for the rest of the season as “a disaster” for the teenager at what he suggested is a key period of development for the player in his professional career.

The Dublin-born striker was returning after a two-month absence with a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday when he suffered a recurrence of the problem just 20 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

It was sixth Premier League appearance of the season for the player who made his senior international debut for Ireland in the Nations League game against Denmark in November. In his previous club outing, against Huddersfield on December 22nd, he had scored his first top-flight goal.

Hasenhüttl said that they had taken considerable care not to rush Obafemi back but that the new injury was “a disaster” for him. “He was down, that’s for sure and we needed to take him in the arms a little.”

Answering a question that initially involved a number of players, the Austrian said that: “With Michael we took a long time to reintroduce him. He didn’t start from the beginning [against Arsenal], only the second half because we knew that it was important for him to take a small step at first.

“But it’s a completely different thing, training for two weeks with the first team squad and playing in the Premier League; it is a much higher intensity. It’s a big blow. The end of the season, he will not play.

“It is not about putting pressure on an 18- or 19-year-old. If we had a big problem because an 18-year-old or 19-year-old striker was not in the team then we really would have a very big problem. We will find other solutions but the worst thing is for himself.

“Another big injury at this age when you want to play, your want to get experience, you want to take the next step in your development – it doesn’t help him a lot in his development.

“It’s a big problem for his career of playing professional football. For him it’s a disaster.”

Had he been fit, Obafemi was likely to feature in Mick McCarthy’s squad for the opening European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar, which is to be named on Thursday of next week.

McCarthy has, of course, already lost Declan Rice after the midfielder opted to declare for England, while Netherlands-based midfielder Dan Crowley has said that the paperwork on his international transfer to Ireland has been submitted.

McCarthy has since said that Noel King has made arrangements to go and see the 21-year-old from Coventry, who was previously at Arsenal, in action for Willem II.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.