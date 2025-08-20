Noel Gallagher left ‘shaky’ after Oasis after-party in Dublin

Shakermaker: Oasis during the first of two nights at Croke Park, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Dennison

A hard day’s night of heavy drinking in O’Donoghue’s pub on Baggot Street following Oasis’s second and final night of triumph in Croke Park left Noel Gallagher “feeling a bit shaky” as he headed off to Dublin Airport for his flight home early the following morning.

Some scant details of the after-party have been shared widely on social media since the weekend. Speaking on TalkSport, the elder Gallagher brother admitted the night out in one of Dublin’s most beloved and traditional musical pubs had left him the worse for wear.

“It went on. It went on,” he said. “It eventually finished, [and] we had to get a flight home, but it went on for a while.”

He said there had been” a lot of singing, a lot of drinking and a lot of talking nonsense ... It was quite a night.”

As the Croke Park curtain came down on the band’s comeback, Noel said he was “feeling on top of the world [and] couldn’t be any better”.

He told the phone-in football show that he had been “completely blown away” by the fans’ reception to the band getting back together.

“It’s difficult to put into words, actually. Every night is the crowd’s first night, so every night’s got that kind of same energy to it. It’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words but I can’t really articulate it at the minute to be honest.”

He said that before the tour’s opening night in Cardiff earlier this summer he had “grossly underestimated what I was getting into”, and five minutes after appearing on stage in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans, he could feel his legs “turning to jelly”.

He soldiered on and fans would have been oblivious to his reaction to the acclaim, but Gallagher half wished he could go back to the dressingroom to get himself together “and start again”.

With the world tour about to start, he said he was most looking forward to playing the River Plate football stadium in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, in November, which will be the band’s second-last show of the tour.

He said it was “without a doubt in the top five places for us to play in the world” and a “special, special, special place for us”.

He expressed pride and a degree of wonder at how his younger brother Liam – a person he has not always seen eye to eye with – was conducting himself on the tour so far, although he added that expressing emotion in a huggy fashion was not really the Gallagher way.

“I’m the songwriter, you know what I mean? I’m not really a singer but Liam is smashing it. I am proud of him.

“Having been the frontman in a band for 16 years, I know how difficult it is and seeing him I know I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does. It is not in my nature. But I’ve got to say I kind of look at him and I think, Good for you. He’s been amazing.”