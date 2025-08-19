FAI Cup holders Drogheda United to face Shamrock Rovers in quarter-finals

Drogheda United's Andrew Quinn celebrates scoring a goal in the 2024 FAI Cup final against Derry City at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic have avoided each other in the FAI Cup quarter-finals with Stephen Bradley’s Hoops drawn away to defending champions Drogheda United.

St Pat’s welcome Galway United to Richmond Park while the remaining Premier Division clubs, Cork City and Sligo Rovers, will expect to progress to the semi-finals.

Cork travel to Donegal to face Finn Harps while Kerry host Sligo at Mounthawk Park after John Russell’s side knocked Bohemians out of the cup last Friday at Dalymount Park after a goal from teenager Owen Elding.

The English-born Elding is currently completing the necessary paper work for Fifa, to make him eligible for Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland under-21 squad ahead of next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Moldova away and Andorra at Tallaght Stadium.

RTÉ will select two of the last eight matches to be broadcast live on the week ending Sunday, September 14th with the other two ties on LOITV. The final takes place at the Aviva Stadium on November 9th.

In the women’s FAI Cup semi-final, Shamrock Rovers will play Athlone Town and Treaty United drew Bohemians. Both games will be shown live on TG4.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw

Kerry FC v Sligo Rovers, Mounthawk Park

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, United Park

Finn Harps v Cork City, Finn Park

St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United, Richmond Park

FAI Cup women’s semi-final draw

Shamrock Rovers v Athlone Town

Bohemians v Treaty United

All games to be played in the week ending Sunday, September 14th