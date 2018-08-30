Europa League: Celtic and Rangers through as Burnley exit

Celtic 3 Suduva 0 (Celtic win 4-1 on aggregate)

Leigh Griffiths scored his 100th goal for Celtic as they beat Suduva 3-0 in the play-off second leg to book their place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Boss Brendan Rodgers was disappointed with his side’s performance in the 1-1 draw in the first leg in Lithuania last Thursday but his players responded with a convincing victory at Parkhead.

The win was set up in the 27th minute when the Scotland striker curled in a textbook free-kick from 25 yards to reach his century.

Midfielder Callum McGregor added a second seven minutes after the break before defender Kristoffer Ajer headed in his first goal for Celtic just after the hour mark to complete a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate win.

Burnley 0 Olympiakos 1 (Olympiakos win 4-1 on aggregate)

Burnley’s brief European odyssey came to an end in the final play-off round when they were unable to score the two goals necessary to take them through to the Europa League proper, though it was certainly not through the want of trying.

The home side fairly peppered the Olympiakos goal all evening, hitting the woodwork and producing a succession of chances. The Greek side rode their luck at times – on another night Sam Vokes could easily have had a hat-trick – though ultimately Burnley were not clinical enough in a match they dominated. With Burnley still to win a game in the Premier League, and Manchester United due on Sunday, a European exit might not be the worst fate that could befall the club, though it was a little cruel when Olympiakos, after 83 minutes of last-ditch defending, saw Daniel Podence put the tie beyond reach.

Ufa 1 Rangers 1 (Rangers win 2-1 on aggregate)

Nine-man Rangers were made to do it the hard way as they survived two red cards to claim a place in the Europa League group stages following a 1-1 draw in Ufa.

It appeared to be going all so smoothly for the Light Blues when Ovie Ejaria curled home a precious away goal after just 10 minutes.

But Dmitri Sysuev’s equaliser gave the Russians hope before Alfredo Morelos’ moment of madness put Rangers under the cosh.

The Colombian was sent off after collecting two quick-fire bookings and was followed down the tunnel by Jon Flanagan when the defender was also dismissed after the break.

But try as the hosts might, Gers refused to buckle and got the result which secured a 2-1 aggregate triumph and qualification to the main phase of a European competition for the first time since 2010.