Champions League draw: Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return

Liverpool meet PSG while Spurs face a trip to Barcelona
A board displays the result of the draw for Uefa Champions League group stages. Photo: Valery HACHE / AFPVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

A board displays the result of the draw for Uefa Champions League group stages. Photo: Valery HACHE / AFPVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

 

Manchester United have drawn Juventus in the Champions League group stage to set-up a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

With pressure and scrutiny building at Old Trafford, the club will now welcome back their former star, who joined in the summer from Real Madrid, after being drawn alongside the Italian champions in Group H.

Valencia and Young Boys complete the line up in that group, while Tottenham face a difficult task to progress from Group B after being handed a difficult draw.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will face Barcelona in mouth-watering Group B encounters, while PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan will also pose a threat in Group B.

Last season’s runners-up, Liverpool, were also handed a tough draw, landing French giants Paris St Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C.

Reigning champions Real will face Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen, while Atletico Madrid are in Group A alongside Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Club Brugge.

Group D looks more friendly with Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray, and five-time winners Bayern Munich have Benfica, Ajax and AEK Athens for company.

Group A

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Monaco

Club Brugge

Group B

Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Inter Milan

Group C

Paris Saint-Germain

Napoli

Liverpool

Red Star Belgrade

Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Porto

Schalke

Galatasaray

Group E

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Ajax

AEK Athens

Group F

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Lyon

Hoffenheim

Group G

Real Madrid

Roma

CSKA Moscow

Viktoria Plzen

Group H

Juventus

Manchester United

Valencia

Young Boys Bern

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.