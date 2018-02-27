Espanyol stun Real Madrid with late winning goal

Late strike seals a first win for the Catalan club over Real Madrid since 2007
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema walks off as the home fans celebrate their win at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia. Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema walks off as the home fans celebrate their win at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia. Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters

 

Espanyol 1 Real Madrid 0

Gerard Moreno struck deep in stoppage-time to give Espanyol a dramatic 1-0 win over Real Madrid at RCDE Stadium.

A much-changed Real Madrid, with Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad, looked to have done enough to labour to a share of the points.

However, with more than two minutes of added time played, Espanyol broke clear and Moreno crashed the ball past Keylor Navas to give the Barcelona club a first win over Real Madrid since 2007.

Los Blancos were looking to build on a seven-match unbeaten run in LaLiga, which had seen them pick up six victories and score 30 goals.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane opted to make five changes from Sunday’s 4-0 home win over Alaves, with captain Sergio Ramos back from suspension.

Gareth Bale retained his place, and the Wales forward almost opened the scoring on seven minutes.

However, his close-range header flew straight at Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez after right-back Achraf Hakimi had got on the overlap.

Raphael Varane’s header from a corner was just off target as Real continued to dominate the opening exchanges.

Espanyol were looking for a first win in eight games, and to avoid what would be a 10th straight LaLiga defeat against Real Madrid.

Pablo Piatti fired well over before striker Moreno was denied by Navas, who threw out a leg to deflect his angled shot wide.

Espanyol had the ball in the net just after the half-hour, but Moreno’s finish from a long-range free-kick by Carlos Sanchez was offside.

At the other end, Marcos Llorente pulled a low effort wide as again Real failed to make the most of their possession.

Bale wanted a penalty just before half-time when his shot cannoned off Victor Sanchez, but the referee was not interested in the appeal for what would have been a harsh handball decision against the Espanyol midfielder.

Early in the second half, Navas had to make a smart save at the near post from Sergio Garcia’s angled effort.

From the resulting corner, Real were fortunate not to go behind as Sergi Darder’s header looped onto the top of the crossbar.

With 20 minutes left, Karim Benzema, who netted a late penalty against Alaves, replaced Isco.

Navas again needed to be alert when producing a smart low stop down to his left from Moreno’s header.

The Real Madrid keeper, though, could do little to prevent Espanyol snatching a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time.

Moments after Ramos, who had been pressed forward by Zidane, was just unable to get on the end of a low ball across the face of goal, the hosts broke quickly with the ball worked out to Garcia on the right.

Garcia pulled the ball back towards the edge of the penalty area, where Moreno arrived to crash it past Navas with almost the last kick of the game and seal Espanyol’s first win over Real Madrid in some 22 matches.

Defeat leaves Real Madrid in third place, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and two ahead of Valencia, but having played one match more.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.