Arsenal will play AC Milan in the Europa League last-16

Arsenal have been drawn to face Italian side AC Milan in the Europa League last 16.

The Gunners suffered the embarrassment of losing 2-1 at home to Swedish side Ostersund in the second leg of their first knockout round match on Thursday night, but progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

They will now take on Milan, a team with great continental pedigree. The Rossoneri have won the European Cup and Champions League seven times but have struggled in recent years, and are currently seventh in Serie A.

Full draw:

Lazio v Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig v Zenit St Petersburg

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow v Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique de Marseille v Athletic Bilbao

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund v FC Salzburg

AC Milan v Arsenal