Arsenal will play AC Milan in the Europa League last-16
Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio among those who are still remaining
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger knows the Europa League is probably his team’s best chance of Champions League qualification. Photograph: PA
Arsenal have been drawn to face Italian side AC Milan in the Europa League last 16.
The Gunners suffered the embarrassment of losing 2-1 at home to Swedish side Ostersund in the second leg of their first knockout round match on Thursday night, but progressed 4-2 on aggregate.
They will now take on Milan, a team with great continental pedigree. The Rossoneri have won the European Cup and Champions League seven times but have struggled in recent years, and are currently seventh in Serie A.
Full draw:
Lazio v Dynamo Kiev
RB Leipzig v Zenit St Petersburg
Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow
CSKA Moscow v Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique de Marseille v Athletic Bilbao
Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen
Borussia Dortmund v FC Salzburg
AC Milan v Arsenal