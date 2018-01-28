West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku apologises for spitting at Nick Powell

Boss Moyes calls defender’s actions ‘despicable’ after sending off in Wigan loss
West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku is sent off against Wigan. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has apologised for his actions after being sent off for spitting at Nick Powell during Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Wigan.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was dismissed after spitting at Latics forward Powell during a 2-0 loss for the Hammers.

Manager David Moyes said Masuaku, who was signed from Olympiacos in August 2016, had not apologised immediately after the match at the DW Stadium and described the straight red-card offence as “despicable”.

But on Sunday Masuaku tweeted: “I want to say sorry for my actions yesterday — I let down my team-mates, the manager, coaches, board and the fans.

“I am very sad because the manager and coaches have put a lot of faith in me but I will work hard to try and win that back.

“It was in the heat of the moment and out of character for me but I know it was totally unacceptable and I will learn from the first red card of my career.”

Moyes had said of Masuaku’s indiscretion: “Ultimately, Arthur, what he’s done, was despicable.

“He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something off us as well. It’s unacceptable, totally unacceptable.

“The referee (Chris Kavanagh) doesn’t see it and can’t see it. So it was the players’ reaction that got him sent off. Ultimately they got the right decision so I can have no qualms about it.”

Masuaku is now facing the prospect of a six-game ban, an outcome which would further deplete a West Ham squad that also lost Pedro Obiang to a suspected medial-ligament injury during the match in Wigan.

Two goals from Will Grigg put paid to the Hammers’ hopes of progressing in the competition.

