LGBTQ+ events to go ahead at World Cup game despite Egypt and Iran objections

Plans to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms in Seattle during next summer’s World Cup will continue despite objections from the Egyptian and Iranian football federations over the ‘Pride Match’ due to take place in the city.

Seattle organisers have confirmed they are “moving forward as planned” with Pride activities in the city when Egypt face Iran in Group G on June 26th. Rainbow flags will also be allowed into the stadium by Fifa.

Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, and in Egypt morality laws are often used to prosecute LGBTQ+ people. This week the Egyptian football federation said it had written to Fifa’s general secretary to complain about the Pride Match, saying it did not want to be associated with celebrations that “directly contradict the cultural, religious and social values ... in Arab and Islamic societies”. The head of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, was quoted by the local news agency ISNA as saying it too had raised “objections against the issue”.

The organising committee for Seattle said in a statement its plans for activities were outside the stadium and would go ahead. “As the local organising committee, SeattleFWC26’s role is to prepare our city to host the matches and manage the city experience outside of Seattle Stadium,” said Hana Tedesse, the vice-president of communications for Seattle Fifa World Cup 2026.

“SeattleFWC26 is moving forward as planned with our community programming outside the stadium during Pride weekend and throughout the tournament, partnering with LGBTQ+ leaders, artists and business owners to elevate existing Pride celebrations across Washington.”

Fifa has operational control of stadiums on matchdays, and it is understood there have been no plans in place to acknowledge Pride weekend inside the ground. Although Fifa prohibits banners and flags with political messages being taken into stadiums during the tournament, it allows flags expressing “sporting and social symbols”, which includes the rainbow flag. This policy was applied at the last World Cup in Qatar, and was reinforced after reports of rainbow flags being seized by local authorities.

The Pride Match concept was devised by the Seattle committee and highlight “our city’s proud history of advocating for equality” while the world’s eyes were on the city. It has commissioned a design contest to create images to commemorate the occasion, with one webpage illustrated by a photo of the rainbow flag being paraded through Seattle Stadium.

Tedesse said the organising committee would work to ensure all fans felt welcome in the city during next summer’s 48-team tournament. “The Pacific Northwest is home to one of the nation’s largest Iranian-American communities, a thriving Egyptian diaspora and rich communities representing all nations we’re hosting in Seattle,” it said. “We’re committed to ensuring all residents and visitors experience the warmth, respect and dignity that defines our region.” – Guardian