Jury views footage of moment father of four stabs man outside home

A jury has viewed CCTV footage of the moment a father of four fatally stabbed a man outside his home in what he later told gardaí was an act of defence of his family and his property.

The trial heard the accused man, Patrick Murphy, seemed “slightly nervous” when gardaí knocked on his door within hours of the death of 20-year-old Jordan Ronan. He “muttered” under his breath, saying: “This is a load of boll***s,” the Central Criminal Court jury heard.

Mr Murphy (37), of Drumcairn Parade, Tallaght, accepts he stabbed Ronan, causing his death, but has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Patricia McLaughlin SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Ronan suffered a single fatal stab wound to the chest in the early hours of the morning on July 26th, 2024.

Garda Dara Kelly on Wednesday said he compiled CCTV footage taken from three houses on Drumcairn Avenue and a Ring doorbell attached to Mr Murphy’s house. He identified the accused and deceased in the footage from 3.07am until shortly before 3.13am.

Garda Kelly agreed with Ronan Kennedy SC, for the defence, that before arriving at Mr Murphy’s house, Ronan could be seen walking up a driveway where he tried the door of a car before leaving.

On arrival at Mr Murphy’s house, Ronan entered the driveway, activating lights in Mr Murphy’s van, the witness said. Garda Kelly agreed that from 3.08am the footage showed a light flickering and movement inside Mr Murphy’s van before Ronan moved to a BMW 2-Series belonging to Mr Murphy’s partner.

At 3.12am, Garda Kelly said, Mr Murphy appeared at the front door of his house and nine seconds later could be seen standing back away from the car. It is alleged the “altercation” occurred within this nine-second window.

Garda James Cullen told the trial he arrived at the Drumcairn area to find members of Dublin Fire Brigade attempting CPR on a male, who the garda recognised immediately as Ronan. A fire brigade member handed Garda Cullen a Revolut card registered to Patrick Murphy, which had been found on the deceased.

Garda Cullen said he was not aware of any association between Mr Murphy and Ronan. Later that morning, Garda Cullen went to Mr Murphy’s house on Drumcairn Parade and asked him to make a statement about the theft of his Revolut card. While taking the statement, Garda Cullen heard Mr Murphy “mutter under his breath”, saying: “This is a load of boll***s.”

Garda Cullen said the accused’s leg was shaking and he seemed “slightly nervous”. Mr Murphy told Garda Cullen he was going for a job interview that morning and said it was “ridiculous” that he was still up and it felt like he had done something wrong.

Garda Cullen agreed with Mr Kennedy that Mr Murphy was polite and courteous at all times.

Det Insp Barry Houlihan arrived at Mr Murphy’s house before Garda Cullen. He noted a white Transit van in the drive and found the slide door on the side was unlocked. When Det Insp Houlihan knocked on the front door, Mr Murphy’s partner answered and said Mr Murphy was in bed.

When Mr Murphy came outside, he confirmed he had left his Revolut card in the Transit van and agreed to allow gardaí to carry out a technical examination. Det Insp Houlihan noted Mr Murphy appeared nervous and did not seem like someone who had just woken up. His hair was neatly combed with a fresh parting, he said, and he was “fresh-looking and fresh-smelling”.

Det Insp Houlihan agreed with Mr Kennedy that Mr Murphy had four children including an infant in the house at the time.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo and a jury of five women and seven men.