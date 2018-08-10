The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday

Bournemouth (1) v Cardiff (5)

Record signing Jefferson Lerma is not ready to make his Bournemouth debut — boss Eddie Howe expects the midfielder to need some time to work towards match fitness. Junior Stanislas could miss a month with a knee injury, Kyle Taylor is out with a muscle problem and new recruit Diego Rico is suspended.

Cardiff deadline day loan signing Harry Arter is unable to play against his parent club. Aron Gunnarsson is fit after knee trouble, Josh Murphy should make his debut and fellow summer signings Alex Smithies, Greg Cunningham, Victor Camarasa and Bobby Reid are expected to start on the bench.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L L L W W; Cardiff W W L W D

Match odds: H 10-11 D 5-2 A 3-1

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Fulham (9) v Crystal Palace (7)

Fulham have defensive concerns with Denis Odoi suspended and Tim Ream and new signing Alfie Mawson injured. There are likely to be debuts galore for the Cottagers after boss Slavisa Jokanovic brought in 12 players over the summer, spending more than £100million.

New signings Vicente Guaita, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate are in contention to start for Palace but a lack of match fitness means Max Meyer will not figure. Scott Dann remains sidelined by a long-term knee injury and Connor Wickham (calf), and Jonny Williams (hamstring) also miss out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham W D W W L; Crystal Palace W D W W W

Match odds: H 29-20 D 11-5 A 15-8

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Huddersfield (10) v Chelsea (6)

Huddersfield’s on-loan Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza will be assessed by boss David Wagner. Fellow summer signing Erik Durm is not yet match-fit and midfielder Danny Williams is working his way back from injury but Ben Hamer, Adama Diakhaby, Juninho Bacuna and Ramadan Sobhi hope to start.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielder Mateo Kovacic could make their Chelsea debuts and World Cup winners N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, Belgium ace Eden Hazard and England defender Gary Cahill are in contention after training this week.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Huddersfield 1, Huddersfield 1 Chelsea 3

Last five league matches: Huddersfield W L D D L; Chelsea W W W D L

Match odds: H 9-2 D 14-5 A 8-13

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Newcastle (15) v Tottenham (17)

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez could hand competitive debuts to defender Fabian Schar, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and strikers Salomon Rondon and Yoshinori Muto. However, Federico Fernandez will not be involved and fellow defender Florian Lejeune faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino will assess Spurs’ World Cup stars — nine were in Russia until the final weekend and only returned to training on Monday, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris having differing fitness levels. Victor Wanyama (knee) and Erik Lamela (thigh) are out.

Last season: Tottenham 1 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 0 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Newcastle L L L L W; Tottenham D W L W W

Match odds: H 14-5 D 11-5 A 21-20

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Watford (18) v Brighton (3)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is fit despite only recently recovering from appendicitis. Winger Gerard Deulofeu misses out with a minor abdominal problem, Tom Cleverley is still recovering from an Achilles operation and Nathaniel Chalobah is short of match fitness.

Brighton are without Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo. Forward Andone is recovering from a groin injury, while Colombian winger Izquierdo has been given extra time to build his fitness following the World Cup. Albion could hand debuts to several players, while Glenn Murray is fit after back and neck issues.

Last season: Brighton 1 Watford 0, Watford 0 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Watford L D L W L; Brighton D D W L L

Match odds: H 11-8 D 2-1 A 23-10

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Wolves (20) v Everton (8)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a raft of new signings available. Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez, Rui Patricio, Leo Bonatini, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Vinagre are in contention but club record signings Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker are unlikely to be involved having only joined the club this week.

Everton’s deadline day signings will miss the opener — Barcelona duo Yerry Mina and Andres Gomes, forward Bernard and Chelsea loan signing Kurt Zouma all need time to get up to speed. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is expected to start despite his later return to pre-season after the World Cup.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolves W W W D L; Everton D W W D L

Match odds: H 11-8 D 11-5 A 21-10

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Sunday

Arsenal (2) v Man City (13)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has returned to training after a calf problem and could be fit. Sead Kolasinac (knee) and Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) are out but summer arrivals Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are pushing to make their debuts.

City midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are in contention after returning to training late following the World Cup. Playmaker David Silva could also feature after sitting out at the Community Shield and goalkeeper Ederson will return, while Riyad Mahrez could make his league debut for City.

Last season: Arsenal 0 Man City 3, Man City 3 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal W L W L W; Man City W W D W W

Match odds: H 14-5 D 14-5 A 10-11

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Liverpool (12) v West Ham (19)

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is a doubt, a scan on a muscle injury came back clear but he was sent home from training after feeling unwell. Joe Gomez should be fit but Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip are out and Dejan Lovren will not be considered having only recently returned from extended leave.

Of West Ham’s nine summer signings, keeper Lukasz Fabianski, full-back Ryan Fredericks, centre-half Issa Diop, midfielder Jack Wilshere and attackers Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson are likely starters. Winston Reid, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini are out and Edimilson Fernandes is a doubt.

Last season: Liverpool 4 West Ham 1, West Ham 1 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: Liverpool W D D L W; West Ham L L W D W

Match odds: H 2-9 D 24-5 A 12-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Southampton (16) v Burnley (4)

Deadline-day signing Danny Ings could be set for his Southampton debut against one of his former clubs. Saints manager Mark Hughes has a fully-fit squad to select from against the Clarets after defender Cedric Soares recovered from illness.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has a decision to make in goal — new signing Joe Hart made his debut in the Europa League draw in Istanbul but Tom Heaton has recovered from a calf injury. Striker Chris Wood may return after an infected insect bite but Robbie Brady and Steven Defour remain sidelined.

Last season: Burnley 1 Southampton 1, Southampton 0 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Southampton D W D W L; Burnley L D D L L

Match odds: H 17-20 D 23-10 A 7-2

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)