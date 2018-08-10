Marco Silva defends Everton’s spending spree

Everton manager Marco Silva has defended the club’s transfer business after criticism they overpaid for Brazilian winger Richarlison.

Silva returned to former club Watford to make the 21-year-old his first signing in a £40million deal in late July.

That drew some scrutiny as the player scored just five times in 41 appearances in his one season at Vicarage Road and did not find the net after late November.

But Silva said there were similar noises a year ago when Everton spent £30m on a then 23-year-old Jordan Pickford — who subsequently went on to become England’s first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup.

“I can speak to you about what happened one year ago when we took Jordan Pickford and everyone was talking about it at that moment,” said the Portuguese ahead of the trip to Premier League newcomers Wolves.

“Now no one is talking about his value. The value the club paid to take him here is normal in football. The market now is really difficult.

“If the player will perform well and do the best to achieve our goals at the end no one will speak about the price.”

Everton were busy on deadline day, signing three players in forward Bernard, a free agent, and Barcelona duo Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

The Toffees will pay a total of £28.5million (£27.2m up front with a further £1.3m in add-ons) after the Colombia centre-back signed a five-year contract, with Gomes joining on a season-long loan which does not have an option to buy.

None of the trio will be considered for the trip to Molineux but Silva is happy with their summer business, which also saw Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma — twice capped by France — join on loan for the season on Friday.

“Before we start to talk about the new players (it was) fantastic support from the owner (Farhad Moshiri), the chairman (Bill Kenwright) and Marcel (Brands, director of football),” he added.

“They tried to do everything to sign new players for us and we sold some players and sent some on loan.

“We are happy with the players who stayed in the squad and the players we bring in.”

Zouma spent last season on loan at Stoke and has made 71 appearances for Chelsea, without ever making a regular spot his own.

Silva is still looking to offload a number of players before the transfer window closes in the rest of Europe, but one who he does not want to lose is Ademola Lookman.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga side are keen to sign him on a permanent basis, but the Toffees boss is determined not to let that happen.

“Of course he is in my plans. He is an important player for us, he is a good player with good talent,” said the Toffees boss.

“He went on loan and improved and was happy there and now is our moment to make him happy here and to improve his qualities as he is our present and future.”