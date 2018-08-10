Jurgen Klopp: The transfer window is only one way closed

The Reds look most likely to challenge champions Manchester City for the title
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to build on the promise of his first full season in charge. Photograph: PA

Jurgen Klopp understands why expectations are high at Liverpool after the club added some impressive players in the summer transfer window.

The Reds brought in Brazilians Alisson Becker and Fabinho, a goalkeeper and utility player, plus Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Many pundits see the Reds as the team most likely to challenge champions Manchester City for the Premier League title, and Klopp said: “My own expectations are always high.

“Make the best of it. It was pretty normal there would be one season when we would spend more money. We had to create a squad which is strong enough and wide enough to cope with the Premier League.”

Klopp admits there could be further departures from Anfield, with the transfer window still open in Spain, France and Germany.

“The window is only one way closed so we cannot buy any more but we can sell — not in Premier League — but it is clear things will happen,” he said.

