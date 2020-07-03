Premier League team news, statistics and TV times

Saturday

Norwich (20) v Brighton (15), 12.30pm – Live BT Sports 1

Norwich will welcome back defender Timm Klose from suspension but midfielder Moritz Leitner is out for the rest of the season as he requires hernia surgery, while defensive trio Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring) remain sidelined.

Brighton are hopeful Davy Propper and Adam Webster will be fit to feature. Midfielder Propper came off against Manchester United with a tight calf but is scheduled to train on Friday, while defender Webster missed the 3-0 defeat with a hamstring problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich W L L L L; Brighton L D W D L

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 11; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 9

Match odds: H 12-5 A 6-5 D 23-10

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Leicester (3) v Crystal Palace (12), 3pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Sky One (free to air)

James Maddison is a doubt for Leicester after the midfielder aggravated a hip problem on his return from injury at Everton. Brendan Rodgers admitted there could be changes to the side for a fifth match in 15 days. Wes Morgan, Hamza Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho are among the options available.

Palace striker Christian Benteke is fit again having missed the last two matches – both defeats – with a thigh problem. Long-term absentee Martin Kelly (calf) has begun training with the squad having been sidelined since January. Jeffrey Schlupp remains absent after sustaining an injury when training resumed, as does fellow defender James Tomkins (thigh).

Last season: Leicester 1 Crystal Palace 4, Crystal Palace 1 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Leicester L W D D L; Crystal Palace W W W L L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 9

Match odds: H 4-6 A 24-5 D 13-5

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Manchester United (5) v Bournemouth (19), 3pm – Live BT Sports 1 & Premier Sports 1

Ole Gunnar Solskjær may make a few alterations as the Manchester United manager balances knocks and a hectic fixture schedule. The United boss said “if there are a couple of changes don’t be surprised” following Tuesday’s 3-0 win at Brighton but did not reveal names and admitted it would be nice to stick with the same line-up. Solskjær revealed Axel Tuanzebe is set to miss the rest of the season through injury, with fellow defender Phil Jones a few weeks away from resuming training with an issue of his own.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will make late calls on the fitness of a couple of unnamed players. Top scorer Callum Wilson remains unavailable as he completes a two-match ban having collected his 10th booking of the season.

Last season: Manchester United 4 AFC Bournemouth 1, AFC Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 2

Last five league matches: Manchester United D W D W W; AFC Bournemouth D L L L L

Top scorers: Marcus Rashford & Anthony Martial (Manchester United) 19; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 9

Match odds: H 1-7 A 18-1 D 7-1

Referee: Mike Dean

Wolves (6) v Arsenal (8), 5.30pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Wolves have no new fitness worries, although Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the 1-0 win at Aston Villa last week.

Arsenal have midfielder Lucas Torreira fit and available after the Uruguay international suffered an ankle injury in March. Mesut Özil (back) faces a fitness test while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.

Last season: Wolves 3 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 Wolves 1

Last five league matches: Wolves W D W W W; Arsenal W L L W W

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 24; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 22

Match odds: H 13-10 A 9-4 D 9-4

Referee: Michael Oliver

Chelsea (4) v Watford (17), 8pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Mateo Kovacic will miss out for Chelsea after the Croatia midfielder picked up an Achilles problem. Defender Fikayo Tomori is still sidelined with a muscle problem but is edging closer towards a return to training.

Watford trio Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina will all return to the squad after missing last week’s defeat at Southampton after Gray reportedly flouted social distancing rules by hosting a birthday party. Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (ankle) remain out.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Watford 0, Watford 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea D W W W L; Watford W L D L L

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 15; Troy Deeney & Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 6

Match odds: H 2-5 A 15-2 D 7-2

Referee: Kevin Friend

Sunday

Burnley (10) v Sheffield United (7), 12pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event & Sky One (free to air)

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez could return to action following a hamstring issue. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) and Robbie Brady could also come into contention but Jack Cork is a doubt and it appears the match will come too soon for Chris Wood. Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined.

Sheffield United will be without John Fleck, John Lundstram and Luke Freeman. Jack O’Connell is still battling a knee injury, but is back training on the grass.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley D D L W W; Sheffield United D W D L L

Top scorers: Chris Wood (Burnley) 11; Lys Mousset & John Fleck (Sheffield United) 5

Match odds: H 9-5 A 7-4 D 2-1

Referee: Peter Banks

Newcastle (13) v West Ham (16), 2.15pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff is a major doubt after the midfielder suffered a muscle injury during the 4-1 midweek win at Bournemouth. Skipper Jamaal Lascelles has an ankle problem, while striker Joelinton is nursing a sore calf.

Felipe Anderson has been added to West Ham’s injury list. The Brazilian midfielder suffered a hamstring tweak in the warm-up prior to Wednesday’s win over Chelsea. Sebastien Haller, Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku, who all missed out in midweek, are all making progress and will be assessed.

Last season: West Ham 2 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 0 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: Newcastle D W W D W; West Ham W L L L W

Top scorers: Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 7; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 7

Match odds: H 13-8 A 17-10 D 23-10

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool (1) v Aston Villa (18), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren remains a doubt with a knock and with Joel Matip ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury, it currently leaves manager Jürgen Klopp with just two fit centre backs in Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Matt Targett is out for Aston Villa after picking up a hamstring injury in last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Wolves. Ezri Konsa is battling a foot injury after suffering a knock and has not trained this week, although boss Dean Smith is hopeful he will recover in time. Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) remain out and Borja Baston has left the club.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Liverpool W L W D W; Aston Villa L D L D L

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 21; Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa) 12

Match odds: H 32-100 A 8-1 D 9-2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Southampton (14) v Man City (2), 7pm – Live on BBC One

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl is dealing with a number of injury concerns but Moussa Djenepo and Jack Stephens are available. The Saints boss said Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofiane Boufal are unlikely to feature after missing last weekend’s win at Watford, while Nathan Tella and Yan Valery are doubts. Jannik Vestergaard is struggling with a muscle problem but fellow centre back Stephens is back from a one-game ban, while winger Djenepo can play for the first time since play resumed having served a three-match suspension.

City manager Pep Guardiola will have Fernandinho available again after suspension. With winger Leroy Sane having now left for Bayern Munich, top scorer Sergio Agüero is the only major absentee with a knee injury.

Last season: Southampton 1 Man City 3, Man City 6 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton L L W L W; Man City W L W W L

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 21; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 23

Match odds: H 10-1 A 3-10 D 17-4

Referee: Andre Marriner