Paul Pogba says there’s always a ‘question mark’ over future

Manchester United midfielder has long been linked with a move away to Real Madrid

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and assistant manager Mike Phelan (right) after the Premier League win over Chelse at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Paul Pogba has admitted he is still unsure about his future after appearing in Manchester United’s crushing opening-day win against Chelsea.

The France midfielder was expected to leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid this summer, but the Spanish club do not appear to be prepared to accept United’s asking price, reported to be £180million (€195m).

Pogba, who set up Marcus Rashford for his second goal against Chelsea with a brilliant long-range pass, told French radio station RMC Sport afterwards that there were still doubts over whether he will stay at United.

“I always feel good when I play football. I do the things I like, plus it’s my job. I give my all every time I go out on the pitch,” he said.

“I’m aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There’s always that question mark.

“I’m at Manchester. I have fun with my team-mates, I always want to win matches and I always give my best when I’m on the pitch.”

The Spanish transfer window does not shut until September 2nd, but Real look set to sign Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek, who has reportedly claimed the two clubs are in talks over a transfer.

United made a winning start to the new Premier League season, beating Chelsea 4-0 thanks to two goals from Rashford — his first from the penalty spot — Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James.

