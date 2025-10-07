Infant boy dies in Dublin road traffic incident

Gardaí and forensic collision investigators attended the scene of a fatal road crash in Jobstown. Photograph: Damien Storan

A young boy has died as a result of a road traffic incident in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2pm outside a residence in Rathmintin, Jobstown.

The child, described in a Garda statement as an infant with no specific age given, was transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

In the statement, Gardaí noted that a technical examination by forensic collision investigators was conducted, and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.